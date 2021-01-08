After opening the season with a big win over Washington County on Monday, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats struggled to get much going against the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets in a 51-32 loss on Tuesday.
It was a tough night for the young Lady Wildcats team. After scoring 64 points in their season opener, Lynn Camp had a difficult time getting much going on the offensive end on Tuesday night.
Braylen Smith and Alyssa Crumpler each scored eight points on the night to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Middlesboro had no problems at all finding the scoring column. The Lady Yellow Jackets came out firing and raced out to a 16-0 lead that Lynn Camp just could not bounce back from.
Natalie Fanella was able to open the scoring for the Lady Wildcats in the second quarter, to put her team on the board. Fanella scored all four of her points in the period. Alexis Lowe added three and Smith and Crumpler each scored two, as Lynn Camp cut into the lead, and trailed Middlesboro 27-12 at the half.
The Lady Wildcats put together their best performance of the night in the third quarter of the game. Lynn Camp carried their momentum front the second quarter over to the third, outsourcing Middlesboro 10-5 in the period. Smith scored six points, and Abby Mabe and Jorja Carnes each scored two, as Lynn Camp clawed back to close the gap, down 32-22 heading into the game’s final quarter.
The 10-point deficit would be too much for the Lady Wildcats to overcome in the fourth. Crumpler scored six points in the period, and Lynn Camp Coach Darrell Hendrix tried to get back into the game by putting the Yellow Jackets on the line. Middlesboro capitalized on their free opportunities by connecting on 11 of their 17 free throws in the period, sealing the 51-32 victory.
With the loss, Lynn Camp is now 1-1 on the season. They return to the court on Friday, taking on the Bluegrass United team at home.
