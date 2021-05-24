It was a tough outing for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Monday night when they took on the Southwestern Lady Warriors and dropped a 16-1 loss.
Unlike their game versus Hazard on Saturday, in which the Lady Colonels were able to stay step-for-step with the Lady Bulldogs in the 16-12 loss, Whitley County struggled to get much going at the plate against Southwestern.
While the game certainly did not go the way Coach Angela Singleton anticipated, she said that the focus at the point in the season is keeping everyone healthy and continuing to prepare for the postseason, which is just over a week away.
“It was not the outcome we wanted by any means, but this close to the postseason, we are just trying to get everyone healthy that isn’t, and keep everyone healthy that is,” said Singleton. “These girls will continue to work hard and prepare for the postseason.”
On Monday, the Lady Warriors took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back. They were up 10-0 after the top of the sixth, before Whitley County scored their only run of the night. A double by Katiebeht Kelly in the bottom of the sixth scored Amber Brown for the Lady Colonels only score.
Kelly led her team at the plate with the double and one run batted in. Ryleigh Petrey had a pair of singles, while Chelsey Logan and Jaycie Monhollen each singled once.
With the loss, Whitley County is now 13-14 on the season. They have three games remaining in the regular season, taking on Pineville on Tuesday, Southwestern again on Thursday, and Jackson County on Friday, with all games being on the road.
