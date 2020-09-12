HAZARD — So far, so good.
Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhound soccer team scored early and often during their season-opening 7-0 rout of Perry County Central on Tuesday.
The Redhounds scored four goals in the first half and never looked back.
Jose Torres picked up from where he left off last season and led the way with two first-half goals while Chesney Jacobs and Noah Bonnell Also scored during the game’s first 49 minutes.
Corbin put the finishing touches on the win during the second half as Gabe Cima, Jackson Moore, and Sheel Patel Each scored.
“We played well at times, but our speed of play has to be quicker,” Cima said. “I think with the regular season so short, we have to make the most of every opportunity to develop a rhythm to our play that we'll need when the post-session comes. At times tonight, we looked out of sync, but I think that will come if we can be more intentional in our play in every minute, no matter the opponent or the scoreline.“
The Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Danville. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
