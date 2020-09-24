WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets might have lost their season-opener but coach Jerry Herron isn’t concerned.
“We were very excited to finally play,” he said. “Our team has a great attitude. We play tough games because we know they will make us ready for our district.”
The Yellow Jackets fell on the road to Somerset, and have another test at home Friday against Lexington Christian.
“Somerset is a good team,” Herron said. “We are improving every play. These kids work so hard. We just need to continue to get reps. We are learning and gaining experience every day.
“LCA is a very fast good football team with several Division I athletes,” he added. “We are excited to play one of the best teams in the state. We have to handle the pressure of a big game. We are glad to finally be playing at home. We have to take what the defense gives us and attack the football and tackle in space.”
Williamsburg players hope their hard work will begin to payoff Friday at home.
“This is a very hard working team that will do whatever it takes to improve,” Herron said. “They want to be successful. We know that if we continue to improve character and knowledge of the game we will have a chance to compete in our district.”
