LONDON — It was a tale of two halves when South Laurel took on the state’s top-ranked team on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (11-5) led by as many as nine points in the first half against Lexington Catholic and only trailed 28-26 at halftime but an 18-2 run by the Knights allowed them to pull away and pick up a 67-43 win.
“They’re really good,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “You’ve got to play a complete game. You can’t have those mental lapses or they will pounce on you. We just got frustrated and rushed in the third quarter. They got a lot of their offense off our turnovers and our bad shots.”
The Cardinals jumped out to an 18-11 lead thanks to an efficient offensive attack combed with solid defensive play
Lexington Catholic opened the second half with a 13-2 run, building a 41-28 advantage and never looked back.
“We were patient in the first half,” Davis said. “We executed and knew what we wanted to get. We were hitting shots and making the extra pass. I think we got a little tired in the second quarter but we were still playing. Late in the second and in the third quarter we were throwing the ball everywhere.
“It’s getting late in the year and we can’t use inexperience (as an excuse) and all of that any more,” he added. “We’ve got to get mentally tougher. We have come a long way to cut down on those spurts but we have along way.”
Eli Giver and Parker Payne each scored eight points apiece during the loss while Micah Anders and Rhys England each scored seven points apiece.
Lexington Catholic 67, South Laurel 43
Lexington Catholic 11 17 22 17 67
South Laurel 18 8 5 12 43
Lexington Catholic (67) — McCrean 9, Gohman 3, Turner 2, Cameron 2, Russell 6, Noffsinger 3, Busson 9, Sparks 11, Johnson 18, Potter 4.
South Laurel (43) — Anders 7, Smith 2, England 7, Gover 8, Jones 6, Payne 8, Reed 5.
