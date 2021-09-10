CORBIN — It’s been one heck of a past few days for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhound football team.
The state’s top-ranked team in Class 4A is coming off an impressive 27-7 win over last week’s No. 1 ranked team Franklin County, and switches focus to this week’s opponent Pulaski County.
The Redhounds (3-0) were clicking on all cylinders against the Flyers with Seth Mills’ 163 rushing yards and two touchdown efforts leading the way in a huge win by Corbin. Brody Wells, Bryson Batt, and Mikey Neal each turned in solid efforts on defense, finishing with seven tackles apiece while Jacob Baker continues to shine as a kicker, knocking down another long field attempt.
“We talk to our players every week about coming out and playing always with their best effort and being focused on their particular assignments for each week,” Greer said. “Physicality is always a discussion for us. I was extremely proud of our players and coaching staff for Friday night. We were all zoned in with laser focus and played as a real team.
“Our defense played extremely sound and aggressively. We played assignment football and contained an offensive team that was averaging 52 points a game. The defensive line did a nice job keeping the offensive linemen off of the linebackers and rovers, which allowed them to make plays. It was a complete unit accomplishment. The offense controlled the football and our offensive line was very physical which took some juice out of them. It was a complete three-phase team effort offensively and defensively combined with special teams.”
After seeing his team already have a ton of success out of the gate, Greer said he is satisfied with his team’s accomplishments so far.
“From a win and loss perspective, I am satisfied with where we are,” he said. “While we are 3-0, and of course, I still see all the maneuvers and mistakes to be fixed or tightened up. We still have tons of room for improvement. Our guys come to work every day though willing and motivated to progress individually and as a collective based on our feedback.”
Corbin will be facing a Pulaski County team that opened the season with a 55-13 win over Belfry but followed with losses to both Lexington Catholic (38-36), and Boyle County (60-29).
“Coach (John) Hines is a great football coach and you can mark it down, Pulaski County will be well-coached and ready to play the Redhounds Friday night,” Greer said. “They do like to throw the ball all over the yard, so we will have to be very sound in our pass defense and get after the quarterback. Defensively, they will give us an odd front with the key being our domination upfront from the offensive line and defensive line.
“Our success rests on getting our Redhounds focused on Friday’s game,” he added. “You can’t live in the past or looking five games down the road. We have to focus where our feet are planted.”
Greer also added he was happy to see the support his team has been receiving.
“I am proud of our student groups and our community who help to create an unbelievable atmosphere that must honestly be experienced to believe how impactful it is,” he said. “I’m thankful to be a part of Redhound Nation.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.