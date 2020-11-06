We have made it to the final week of regular-season play when many didn’t think it could happen.
COVID-19 has played a big part in many cancellations this week but it hasn’t stopped the release of my weekly Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
This week doesn’t see many changes other than Knox Central solidifying itself as the region’s second-best team while Williamsburg and Middlesboro continue to move up.
1. Corbin (6-1, 1-0)
The Redhounds continue to roll and have now won six games in a row after turning in a 48-21 win over Somerset. Corbin will enter Friday’s road game against Whitley County as heavy favorites.
2. Knox Central (4-3, 2-1)
The Panthers came away with a blowout win last week against South Laurel but the Panthers’ home matchup with Wayne County this week is canceled due to COVID-19. The two teams will give it another try next week during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
3. Bell County (4-3, 2-0)
The Bobcats have the week off after falling to Ashland Blazer the week before. Bell County will attempt to finish regular season play on a high note with a road game against Hazard on Friday.
4. Williamsburg (2-2, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets finally got to play a game after seeing many of their games get canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Williamsburg picked up a big win over Jellico, Tenn. last week, and will attempt to continue it's winning ways on Friday with a road game against Leslie County.
5. Whitley County (2-5, 2-1)
The Colonels saw their two-game win streak get snapped after dropping a 25-21 decision to Hazard last week. Whitley County led for most of the game before seeing the lead slip away.
Jep Irwin’s squad will host No. 1 Corbin on Friday.
6. Middlesboro (6-1, 2-0)
Coach Larry French has built the Yellow Jackets back into a contender after two years on the job. Middlesboro continued its winning ways last week by slipping past Martin County, 14-12.
The Yellow Jackets will attempt time extend their win streak to four games on Friday when Lynn Camp pays a visit.
7. Harlan County (2-5, 1-1)
The Black Bears were able to get back on track this week with a win over Anderson County. This season has been one like no other but Eddie Creech’s squad continues to move forward and will be a team to watch out for once postseason play begins.
8. North Laurel (3-5, 1-1)
The Jaguars’ final game of the regular season was canceled due to COVID-19. I wished they would have gotten the opportunity to play Trinity just for the experience factor of playing one of the nation’s top teams.
9. Clay County (4-3, 1-1)
The Tigers finished regular season play with another winning record. Hat’s off to coach Michael Sizemore and his staff for confusing to turn the Clay County football program around.
10. Pineville (3-2, 1-2)
COVID-19 canceled last week’s game against Sayre but it looks as if the Mountain Lions will get to finish regular season play with a road game against Phelps.
