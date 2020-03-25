CORBIN — This would have been Corbin Coach Tom Greer’s first year of spring practices with his team as head coach but that unfortunately won’t be happening this year due to the cancellation of spring football as implemented by the KHSAA.
Spring football is an important time for coaches to begin making any changes to the offense and defense, get acquainted with any new players and look for those players who will fill holes of graduating seniors. Though Greer has been with the Redhounds for many years, this would have been his first opportunity as head coach to begin implementing his own coaching style to the team.
Greer said that his team would have worked on becoming fundamentally sound during spring practices and from there begin honing in on specific positions for each player and try to master each of those positions.
‘The big thing with spring practice, we wanted to for sure get out and be able to put in our offensive scheme and what we were going to do offensively and what we were going to do defensively,” Greer said. “Spring practice gives us the opportunity to build depth. I feel like we’ve got several really good players coming back but we just need to build a little more depth before the season with our schedule, it’s a pretty stout schedule. For those kids that we’re going to build depth with, it sets us behind the eight ball a little bit.”
After the announcement of the cancellation of spring football, Greer and the Redhounds coaching staff knew the most important thing would be to implement a workout plan for their players to help them stay in shape.
“I know our players were going to gyms outside of the football facility here and when they closed those gyms down, we sent a workout program to each one of our players, so they are doing those things,” Greer said. “One thing about our football players is that they’re not afraid to work and that’s all the athletes in our school district, they’re not afraid to get out and work and they will put the time in.
“We put a little bit of accountability on our seniors and juniors who played last year and make sure that those upperclassmen are checking on those younger players, making sure they are working out, making sure they are doing their running, doing their pushups and sit-ups, make sure they are doing the things that they can to stay in shape. Hopefully they will maintain the strength that we were gaining in the weight room. I believe our seniors and juniors will do that — they take a lot of pride in our program, so I feel confident that they will work hard and hold other players accountable.”
Though the future is still unknown with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greer is hopeful that he will be able to get back into practices with his team this summer to get started on preparing for the upcoming season.
“Hopefully we’re able to get back with our players in the month of June and July, so we’ll have to just take advantage of that time and get those things taken care of,” he said. “I feel good about that. I feel like I’ve got a good coaching staff, we’ve got some really good experienced coaches, so we just have to take what’s handed to us and make the best of it. When they do lift it, then we’ll go to work.”
