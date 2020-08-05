CORBIN — Corbin coach Tom Greer was more than happy with the KHSAA’s decision to begin the fall sports season in September.
Greer described the wait and see approach as a “dark cloud” during the wait to see what would unfold, but now with the decision made, he’s happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Originally, we were all so concerned that there might not be a season, the September start has not been an issue for coaches or players,” he said. “All of the unknown we have faced has been like a dark cloud hanging over us, so to be told that we are going to be able to have a season beginning in September was such a relief and a concrete goal to move toward. Both our adults and players have worked diligently even during such uncertainty to ensure that if we were permitted to play, we would hit the ground running. To say that we are excited is an understatement.”
Greer said it was nice to see the excitement on his players’ faces once they found out the good news.
“Players, of course, had all been following the decisions concerning football announced in the media very closely,” he said. “This past Monday, we were back together to complete the physical fitness test following the guidance of small groups and social distancing. So our discussions occurred in this type of setting. It does remain a little difficult to ensure social distancing without isolation. Even though they knew, the players were thrilled to hear confirmation from coaches that we are currently planning to have a season and to know specific games to make this seem more concrete.”
With the season now slated to kick-off on Sept. 11, Greer had to make some changes with his team’s schedule, which included the annual Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
“Our 2020-21 schedule reflects the loss of the first two games in August and the first game of September,” he said. “This involved the loss of the annual Pigskin Classic. We were able to pick up a game during our previous open date on September 18, and make this our Pigskin Classic, where we will play Dixie Heights.
“This year, the Classic will feature only this one game,” Greer added. “The KHSAA has extended regular season play, allowing the last regular-season game to be played on November 6 or 7. We were able to pick up Whitley County to play on November 6. Really, these are the only changes to our regular schedule. We ultimately went from a 10-game schedule to a nine-game schedule so no room for complaints there.”
Greer said he is relieved and excited to have more specific guidance and plans now that include a fairly normal season.
“I pray that things can continue forward on the path that’s been set,” he said. “During all of this uncertainty, both adults and players need normalcy, and to be involved in the game we all love for mental health, maybe more than for physical well-being. As always though, the safety of all is my primary concern and I have done my best to follow guidelines put into place to allow this to happen.
“We are still under the same KHSAA mandate that our maximum practice time permitted is six hours per week,” Greer added. “This began in July and will be in place until August 24. On the 24th, we can add headgear and another hour and a half of practice time per week. This KHSAA schedule really does allow us enough time to prepare as long as we use every minute from here on to move from the work we have done and close the gap between where we are now and what players have to have mastered by game one. We don’t have a minute to waste though. There is some pressure in that but we will utilize that urgency to motivate everyone.”
Greer said from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his coaching staff worked every day on utilizing the idol time to improve situations around the football program.
“We worked on improving the facilities, and to back up and work on individual student workouts that were personalized, and bonding as coaches to focus on the skills that needed to be taught in detail that sometimes are overlooked and on piecing each part of the plan together as we were given more and more freedom in the guidance. We didn’t really allow ourselves to dwell in the unknown, even though it was there. Now we feel the urgency of the need to master what’s left.”
With the season ready to kick off in less than six weeks, Greer said he is “cautiously excited about beginning this season’s play.”
“So far our staff and team have been really healthy and we haven’t experienced setbacks. Players have been especially cautious about wearing masks and even about remaining distanced from others off the field,” he said. “However, we all realize that that state could change at any moment—so still some unknown exists. As a coach, I can’t wait for the competition to begin but at this point, our players have experienced no competitive play even in an intra-squad setting. This has not been permitted and is a need that remains. We still have work to do and precautions to take and I remain anxious that things could veer off-track with positive cases or outbreaks. Ultimately, I pray for everyone to have a healthy and safe season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.