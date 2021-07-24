Thoroughbred Basketball Camp held at Hunter Hills Elementary

Photo by Darrin Spencer
The Thoroughbred Basketball Camp was held at Hunter Hills Elementary this past week as campers worked on shooting, dribbling, and how to work as a team.
Orris "Bud" Weatherton Reynolds III, age 68, died suddenly July 5, 2021 at home in Laredo, TX. Services: Arch L. Heady at Resthaven & Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Ky. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/louisville-ky/arch-l-heady-at-resthaven
