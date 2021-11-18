CORBIN — Corbin took care of business last Friday against Lincoln County, and will now face off against Johnson Central for the second straight year to see who will be crowned Class 4A, Region 4 champion.
The Redhounds (12-0) kept their perfect record intact by knocking off Lincoln County, 42-21.
The Patriots didn’t have an answer for tailback Seth Huff, who ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns. Seth Mills also added a pick-six that allowed Corbin to wrap up the win.
“It was a great win and our guys turned it up a notch,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “We played as physical as we’ve played all year and we have to continue to do that. This time of year we have to continue to turn it up another level each round.”
Johnson Central advanced to the Class 4A, Region 4 title game by cruising past Letcher Central, 50-14. The Golden Eagles ran for 403 yards on the ground while adding six rushing touchdowns. Johnson Central handed Corbin a 28-14 loss last season.
“Johnson Central has a great football team,” Greer said. “They are extremely big upfront and we have to continue office way to execute like we have all year, and defensively, we have to be able to get off blocks and do a great job tackling their backs.”
The Golden Eagles are led by a six-headed rushing attack that has accumulated 3,453 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns on the ground.
Zack McCoart leads the team with 880 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns. Matt Crum has rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Carter Conley has rallied 556 rushing yards and nine scores while Chase Price has 548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Grant Rice had 403 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while Mason Lawson had ran for 287 yards and once score.
“Johnson Central is playing inspired because they’ve lost their head football coach to COVID,” Greer said. “So you know those guys are playing with everything in them. We have to match that intensity and we’ve got to get off the field defensively to give our offense opportunities.
“We are starting to get healthy with a few of our key guys back playing this week and we play at Campbell Field, which will be a huge plus for us and we all this Bunch one from last year,” he added. “It is the regional championship and that’s one of our goals is to win that title and take another step.”
