After mulling over some ideas for this week’s column, I decided to take a glance at the KHSAA’s updated football records for this decade with hopes 2010-19 might be updated, so I could do a little write-up on the 13th Region-based teams’ success during the past 10 years, and I feel like I hit the lottery because all of the numbers are there.
The most successful 13th Region team last decade turned out to be Bell County with 96 wins and a .744 winning percentage.
Only three schools managed to win at least 90 games over the 10 year-span, the aforementioned Bell County (96), Corbin (93) and Williamsburg (90). Those three schools were also the only ones to reach their respective class’ state championship game.
Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jackets managed to turn in the best single-season record of the decade by going 14-1 in 2014, and out of the 14 13th Region-based schools, only six of them finished 2010-19 with a winning record — Bell County, Corbin, Williamsburg, Knox Central, Harlan County and North Laurel.
So follow along and we will take a closer look at each respective school.
13th Region Team Overall Records 2010-19
1. Bell County (96-33 overall, .744 winning percentage)
The Bobcats were able to win at least 10 games in a season a 13th Region-best five times during the decade while reaching the playoffs 10 times, including an appearance in this past season’s Class 3A state title game. Bell County’s 14-1 mark in 2019 turned out to be their best record this past decade.
2. Corbin (96-35, .732)
The Redhounds were also able to win at least 10 games in a season a 13th Region-best five times during the decade. They reached the playoffs 10 times and advanced to the Class 3A state title game twice (2017, 2018) while recording identical 13-2 records.
3. Williamsburg (90-36, .714) 14-1 2014
The Yellow Jackets were able to win at least 10 games in a season four times. The Class A school also managed to reach the playoffs 10 times while advancing to the Class A state title game in consecutive seasons (2013, 2014). Williamsburg’s 14-1 mark in 2014 turned out to be the best single-season record in the 13th Region this past decade.
4. Knox Central (73-44-1, .618)
The Panthers reached the playoffs in all 10 years and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2018. Their best record during the decade came in 2012 when they posted a 10-2 mark.
Knox Central was also able to win at least 10 games three times during the decade.
5. Harlan County (71-52, .577)
The Black Bears reached the playoffs in all 10 years and advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals twice during the decade in 2010 and 2012. Their best record came in 2011 when they finished 11-2.
Harlan County was also able to win at least 10 games three times during the decade.
6. North Laurel (64-48, .571)
The Jaguars reached the Class 5A playoffs seven times while advancing to the Class 5A, Region 4 title game in 2015. They also posted their best record (11-2) in program history during the same season.
North Laurel was able to win at least 10 games one time during the decade.
7. Pineville (54-57, .486)
The Mountain Lions reached the Class A playoffs 10 times while advancing to the second round of the Class A playoffs four times (2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016). They also posted their best record (8-3) during the past decade in 2019.
8. Whitley County (54-61, .486)
The Colonels reached the Class 5A playoffs 10 times while advancing to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs five times (2010, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019). They also posted their best record (9-3) in 2016.
9. Harlan (48-65, .424)
The Green Dragons reached the Class A playoffs 10 times while advancing to the second round of the Class A playoffs three times (2010, 2012 and 2015). They posted their best record (9-3) in 2015.
10. Lynn Camp (44-68, .392)
The Wildcats reached the Class A playoffs 10 times while advancing to the second round of the Class A playoffs twice (2017 and 2018). They posted their best record (10-2) in 2018.
11. Middlesboro (41-71-1, .363)
The Yellow Jackets reached the Class 2A playoffs 10 times while advancing to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs three times (2010, 2013 and 2019). They posted their best record (9-3) in 2013.
12. South Laurel (30-75, .285)
The Cardinals reached the Class 5A playoffs five times. They posted their best record (5-6) during the 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.
13. Clay County (29-80, .266)
The Tigers reached the playoffs seven times while advancing to the second round of the playoffs once in 2010. They posted their best record (8-4) in 2010.
14. Jackson County (20-86, .188)
The Generals reached the playoffs six times. They posted their best record (6-5) in 2013.
