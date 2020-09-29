The Way It Is: We lost a good one in Joey Kesler

It seems the older I get, the fewer friends I have.
The year 2020 has been a rough one for everyone across the country. Whether it’s dealing with a pandemic, losing a job, or losing a friend, it just seems like this year has been the worst for many.
I know it has been for myself.
I lost another good friend this past weekend when Joey Kesler suddenly passed.
If you knew Joey, he was everyone’s friend. I don’t believe there was a single mean bone in him.
I met him in my earlier days in the mid-90s, and he was a friend since.
How couldn’t you not like a guy like Joey? He loved life, and he loved it to the fullest. He also loved his family more than anything in the world.
He was always proud of his son Josh’s accomplishments, and his wife’s accomplishments as well. You knew when you were having a conversation with Joey, that he honestly cared about what you were saying. True friends do that.
Joey also likes to joke. And his laugh was contagious. He loved a good joke and he loved promoting student-athletes as well. He took pride in all of his jobs whether it was covering a North Laurel vs. South Laurel basketball game or whether it was covering an EKU football contest. He loved to give the student-athletes the coverage they deserved.
I could go on and on and on about Joey because he was just that good of a person and friend.
He is definitely going to be missed, good Guys like Joey don’t come around often, and I’m so fortunate to have been able to call him a friend.
Rest In Peace, my friend.
