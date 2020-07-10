Things are starting to pick up in the sports world again with travel baseball and softball now being played along with summer basketball, and Little League action.
But that's not all.
High school football teams are getting practiced along with soccer teams as well. It seems like it has been forever since I've actually got to cover an event but going to the Little League fields again has made me one happy camper.
But enough of my rambling, let's get to talking sports.
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard
The soon to be sophomore sensation was highlighted on different social media platforms for his ridiculous back-to-back dunks during a recent summer basketball game.
Sheppard has shown that he's gonna be a serious DI recruit and actually received his first Division I offer last week from Stetson University.
Believe me, that is the first of many for this young man. He can hoop!
Corbin's Treyveon Longmire and Dakota Patterson
Both Longmire and Patterson are attracting a lot of colleges, and deservedly so. Both are exciting young football players that are very, very talented.
Longmire's long list of college offers is now at 13.
Teams that have offered the soon to be Redhound junior are Boston College, Cincinnati, EKU, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, West Virginia and Western Michigan.
I was looking at the latest update Patterson had on Rivals.com, and he had four offers -- EKU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. This column was written on Friday, July 3 (I'm going on vacation), so with the way things are going, these two might have more offers by the time this ran today.
This I do know, the future is bright for both of the Corbin Redhound football players.
Little League Baseball and Softball
It's great to see that Corbin Little League's baseball and softball leagues have started up.
I love seeing the kids compete on the diamond while interacting with their respective coaches.
It's a great time of the year to hear the ball being hit, and the umpires making their calls.
South Laurel Little League started its baseball and softball league play on Monday while North Laurel Little League is scheduled to begin on July 13.
Major League Baseball
As most of you know, the start of the Major League Baseball season is right around the corner, and I can't wait.
I'm excited to see what the Atlanta Braves can do in a 60-game regular season format.
The season itself is going to be interesting, to say the least. There will be no room for error with any team. So if you're gonna make a run at the division title, you better not get off to a 1-5 or 0-6 start because you'll be in major trouble.
Atlanta's pitching is a concern to me, and a slow start could really hurt a young and talented team like the Braves.
As for the Cincinnati Reds (I'm not a fan but I'm sure you want to know how I think they'll do), I really believe they'll reach the playoffs this season.
But in the end, look for Atlanta to bring home its first World Series since 1995.
