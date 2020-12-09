‘The little school that could.’
When the high school football season kicked off back in September, who would have ever imagined Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets being one win away from advancing to the KHSAA Class A State championship game?
I mean, who could blame the prognosticators for believing this could be a rebuilding year for a Williamsburg team that graduated 22 seniors last season, including Dalton Ponder, who accounted for 61 of the Yellow Jackets’ 81 touchdowns.
Ponder also accounted for 4,332 of Williamsburg’s 5,480 yards of offense, so you can see why many prognosticators, including myself, thought the Yellow Jackets could have trouble winning another district championship, let alone a region title. But yet, here they are, Class A, Region 4 champions. A win away from reaching the program’s third state title game appearance since 2013.
It’s been another total team effort to reach this point for Jerry Herron’s squad.
Two blowout losses to Somerset and Lexington Christian by a combined score of 93-20, led many to believe gave further proof the 2020 season could be a rebuild for Herron's squad.
But, most prognosticators were wrong.
The Yellow Jackets remained focused and continued to improve despite seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel/postpone four games throughout the season. They didn’t even play their third game of the 2020 slate until Oct. 16, but yet, here they are, one win away from playing at Kroger Field.
Williamsburg’s success came in many ways.
The coaching staff, led by Herron, is one of the best, if not the best, in the state. Herron and his coaches have guided the Yellow Jackets to one of the best records in all classes since 2010, garnering, so far, 96 wins, the most by any school in the state with fewer than 300 students.
But that’s not all.
Williamsburg is 33-1 against district opponents during the 11-year time frame while winning at least nine games on six occasions. In 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019, the Yellow Jackets reaches double figures in wins while winning nine district championships, and three region titles during the process.
All of that from ‘The little school that could.’
To get where they wanted to be, Herron had to depend on a sophomore quarterback (Sydney Bowen) that attempted only 24 passes during his varsity career to help lead the offense.
No problem.
Bowen stepped up to the plate, throwing for 1,398 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the team with 517 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
But it’s not been just Bowen stepping up, senior Gavon Thomas continues to be one of the best wideouts in the state with 39 catches, 953 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns while players like Marty Gilley, Jayden Rainwater, Javon Powell, Chase Potter, and a bruising offensive line that has helped the Yellow Jackets’ offense average more than 300 yards per game and 33.6 points per game.
Don't forget about Vaughn Hatcher’s defense that continues to shut down opponents. Williamsburg is allowing only seven points per game since its late six contests.
Players such as Chris Howard, Cade Hatcher, Colin Powers, Bronson Bates, Bryce Creekmore-McCullah, Rainwater, and Powell have played huge roles in the defense’s success.
Despite all of the adversity it has faced this season, ‘The little school that could’ remains on track to continue to do what many thought was the unthinkable when the season kicked off on Sept. 11.
I’ve learned my lesson — never doubt what this football program can accomplish. The coaches, players, and fans believe, and we should too.
Bring it home, ‘The little school that could.’
