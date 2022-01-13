Today will mark 31 years, yes 31 years, since my beloved Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff drought began.
I remember Jan. 13, 1991, just like it was yesterday.
I was just 10 days away from turning 16 while continuing my dominance on Tecmo Super Bowl.
The Bengals were coming off a convincing 41-17 win over the Houston Oilers and looked primed and ready to make another run at reaching the Super Bowl, something they accomplished just two years before.
But to do so, they would have to find a way to get past a Los Angeles Raiders team led by the mighty Bo Jackson.
If you ever played Tecmo Super Bowl, Jackson was unstoppable, and he was just the same on a real football field.
Cincinnati was already an underdog going into the divisional playoff game held at the LA Coliseum.
Boomer Esiason wasn’t 100 percent, and James Brooks broke a finger or maybe his hand during the win against the Oilers a week before.
So to make a long story short, the Raiders won, 20-10, while the Bengals ended Bo Jackson’s career during the process after a routine tackle from behind by Kevin Walker.
And after seven consecutive postseason losses, Walker’s career-ending tackle of Jackson has now brought to life the “Bo Jackson curse.”
So what am I getting at?
Cincinnati hosts the same Raider team that began their postseason struggles 31 years ago this Saturday during the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.
I’m a firm believer of everything always comes full circle, even if it takes 31 years.
The Bengals have already beaten Las Vegas on the road earlier this season, and they do possess one of, if not the best, offenses in the NFL.
So what could go wrong?
Well, they are called the Bungles for a reason but Cincinnati doesn’t have Andy Dalton to blame anymore for his horrid playoff efforts, and also gone are Jeremy Hill (his fumble played a big role in 2016’s painful loss to Pittsburgh), Pac Man Jones and Vontaze Burfict (who also should shoulder a lot of the blame for the Pittsburgh loss).
Only three players on the Bengals’ active roster were alive during Cincinnati’s last playoff win — Michael Thomas, Ken Huber and Clark Harris while coach Zac Taylor was only seven years old and probably mastering Tecmo Super Bowl at the time.
Plus, Cincinnati possesses one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow, and let’s not forget about Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd.
If the Bengals are going to break the curse, this Saturday seems like the best time to do it.
They’re currently 6.5 point favorites, and the game will be played at Paul Brown Stadium.
What else could us Bengals fans ask for?
A win, just a simple playoff win — that’s all.
We won’t be the punchline of jokes. We won’t be the laughing stock on social media.
The time is now.
31 years is a long time, and I’m not getting any younger (I don't think I've changed my column picture since the Bengals' last playoff win). It’s time to break the curse, and Cincinnati will, with a 28-24 victory.
Who Dey!
