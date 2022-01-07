THE WAY IT IS: January to show who is ready to contend in boys basketball 13th Region

When it comes to high school basketball, the month of January separates the contenders from the pretenders.
It’s been one heck of a season for our 13th Region teams, both boys and girls, and January looks to be when I expect to see some teams step to the forefront.
On the boys’ side, teams such as North Laurel and Knox Central have established themselves as the frontrunners in the 13th Region.
The Jaguars have played the toughest slate so far, defeating some really good teams during the process. All three of their losses have come against top 20 teams, and they had a chance to win all three contests.
But when it comes down to it, the big question mark for North Laurel is can it beat the three-time defending 13th Region champion Panthers when it counts?
Knox Central has won the past two meetings between the two teams and the last five times when the two teams have met in the 13th Region Tournament.
The last time the Jaguars beat Knox Central in a 13th Region Tournament matchup was way back in 2013.
North Laurel will get a chance to end the Panthers’ dominance when the two schools meet on Feb. 15 at Knox Central.
But before I get too ahead of myself, this is a two-team race on the boys’ side. Trent Noah and the Harlan County Black Bears are going to be a tough along with Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals, who went on the road Tuesday, handing Knox Central a 57-48 loss. Yes, the Panthers were without the services of senior Jevonte Turner but still an impressive win by the Cardinals.
And you can’t count out Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds. Most everyone were counting the Redhounds out after they suffered two double-digit losses to both Harlan County and North Laurel while starting the season 2-2.
But what about now?
Corbin has reeled off nine straight wins, and will be a guaranteed tough out once postseason play begins. The Redhound roster is loaded with talent, and Pietrowski could very well lead his team to a region crown.
So that’s five teams that I’ve mentioned so far, and I’m not done just yet.
Jordan Akal and the Harlan Green Dragons are a dangerous team along with Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats. And of course, Brad Sizemore’s Bell County Bobcats have already beaten Harlan County, and so has Eric Swords’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets. Whitley County continues to improve as along with Barbourville and Jackson County. Another sleeper is Pineville, and always keep an eye on Middlesboro. So yes, the month of January is going to be interesting to see, who continues to establish themselves as contenders.
Check back in on Thursday, and I’ll have my thoughts on the girls’ side of things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.