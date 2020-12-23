It’s that time of year for me to see who deserves a Christmas present on Friday, and who also deserves some coal.
This past year has been like none other in my lifetime, and I sure hope 2021 is better. I’m gonna try my best to give out as many Christmas presents as I can but there are some that deserve a good ole chunk of coal.
Christmas presents go to: All of the spring sports coaches and student-athletes in the state that missed out on having a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m hoping 2021 is a whole lot better and all of you get the season you each deserve.
Christmas presents go to: The Knox Central boys and South Laurel girls high school basketball teams. Both teams reached the Sweet 16 but didn’t get a chance to finish their impressive postseason runs out.
Knox Central didn’t even get to play a game at Rupp Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Laurel upset tournament favorite Sacred Heart before seeing the high school basketball season come to an end. We will never know if the Lady Cardinals would have gone on and won a state title but if you ask me, I say they would have.
A chunk of coal goes to: Any in-state college basketball coach that hasn’t shown interest in recruiting North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard, who turned things up a notch this past summer while catching the attention of many across the nation on social media due to his play and his impressive dunking ability.
When schools such as Kansas, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio State, Clemson, Iowa, Georgetown, Louisville, and Western Kentucky are showing interest, that should tell you that Sheppard is a special player.
A chunk of coal goes to: Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds. Bauer has a fantastic season but the way he reacted after dominating the Atlanta Braves during Cincinnati’s loss in the first game of the two teams’ playoff matchup is really disappointing. Walking off the mound strutting and then doing the tomahawk chop earned Bauer more than one piece of coal.
Christmas presents go out to: KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and the KHSAA Board of Control. If it weren’t for these folks we wouldn’t have had a fall sports season. When the going got tough, these folks didn’t fold under pressure and did what they thought was best for the state’s student-athletes. And, they’ve continued to do the same for winter sports as well.
Christmas presents go out to: School bus drivers, school administrators, the folks who took up the tickets and field maintenance folks and so many others that played a huge role in the fall sports season to start and finish. In June, the outlook of having a fall sports season didn’t seem like a reality but yet, it happened, and without the folks mentioned above, I’m not sure it would have.
A chunk of coal goes to: Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown. The Bengals draft a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow but sets the young man up for disaster, allowing him to play behind arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.
And what ended up happening? Burrow suffers a knee injury and misses almost half of the season. Honestly, Brown doesn’t even deserve a chunk of coal.
A chunk of coal goes out to: The folks that decide the college football playoffs. In no way, form or fashion, should Notre Dame make the playoffs. The Fighting Irish wouldn’t even win six games in the SEC. once again another joke just to reassure there will be good TV ratings.
A Christmas present goes to: Jerry Herron and the Williamsburg Yellow Jacket football team.
Williamsburg graduated a ton of talent the season before, started 0-2, and saw numerous games postponed due to COVID-19, but still managed to turn in one heck of a season.
The Yellow Jackets recovered from their rough start by winning six in a row which included winning their fifth straight district title, extending their district win streak to 20 games while capturing the Class A, Region 4 championship for the first time since 2014.
And last, but not least, a Christmas present goes out to: Lynn Camp High School volleyball coach Lauren Petrey and her Lady Wildcats: Petrey’s Lady Wildcats made tons of history this past season in many ways. They lived up to the expectations and made their community proud. They didn’t win the big prize but winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Championship along with a 51st District title, and a 13th Region-best 17 games is quite impressive from the small school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.