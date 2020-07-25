THE WAY IT IS: It's their time to shine

The weather continues to trend on the warm side but it hasn’t slowed down our Tri-County athletes from hooping it up this summer.
We’ve had numerous kids excel so far during summer basketball action which means look for another interesting season for girls and boys basketball in the 13th Region.
I know I’ve been talking about North Laurel's Reed Sheppard the past few weeks but the kid is just hands down putting on a show during summer action.
Sheppard continues to put together one impressive highlight film, and I for one, can't wait to see what he accomplishes once high school basketball season tips-off.
Corbin’s Micah Engle and Gavin Allen along with Knox Central’s Javonte Turner traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and came away with the 2020 NTBA National Championship.
Each player can flat out play the game of basketball and are expected to lead their respective teams during the upcoming 2020-2021 high school basketball season.
Corbin’s Carter Stewart helped lead Hoop Dreams to the Under Armour D2 National Championship, and also earned Tournament MVP honors. Stewart has a bright future and is already considered by many to be one of the top up-and-coming players in the 13th Region.
The South Laurel brother-sister duo of Jordan Mabe and Skeeter Mabe are hooping it up, and continue to show just how good they currently are, and how even better they’re going to be down the road.
Jordan Mabe continues to grow and is going to be a name that’s mentioned plenty of times in the near future, and Skeeter Mabe is already receiving attention from Division-I schools. And yes, she’s only going to be in seventh grade.
North Laurel’s soon-to-be eighth-grader, Halle Collins, continues to shine as well. Collins had a breakthrough season this past year as a seventh-grader, and established herself as one of the top players in the 13th Region. She could very well be the top returning player coming into the 2020-21 high school season.
She has turned heads this summer with her all-around game. Do you want a player that can score, rebound, and play defense? That’s what you get with Collins.
The hard court isn’t the only place that Tri-County athletes are impressing.
The Eastern Kentucky Crusaders field numerous travel baseball teams in different age groups and let's just say, they've been a hit on the field this summer.
They’ve traveled to places such as Gulf Shores in Alabama and have come away with impressive victories.
Hat’s off to all of the local kids across the Tri-County that have turned in impressive summers playing their respective sport. And, I’m sure I have left off many local travel teams that have been successful this summer. Feel free to email me your respective team’s accomplishments and a team picture at ldixon@thetimestribune.com, and I’ll make sure to get it in the paper.
Major League Baseball
Can you smell it?
Baseball is in the air, and I can’t be any happier. Of course, the 2020 season has been reduced to 60 regular-season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least we are getting some baseball games that will begin to be played this week.
So like I do every year, except in this case, I’m about four months late, it’s time to pick division winners, pennant winners, and the World Series champion.
So here we go:
Divisional winners
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Cincinnati Reds
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Chicago White Sox
AL West: Houston Astros
NL Champion: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Champion: New York Yankees
Yes, we are going to have an old-time rivalry matchup for the World Series, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, even though I love my Braves.
Look for the World Series to go seven games before seeing the Dodgers pull one out and claim the World Series title.
