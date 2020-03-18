Today was supposed to be a big day for Tony Patterson’s Knox Central Panthers.
They were scheduled to face off against 11th Region Champion Scott County at 6:30 p.m. while taking part in first-round action of the Boys Sweet 16.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was suspended indefinitely last week.
That still doesn’t take away one heck of a season the Panthers put together.
Knox Central entered the 2019-20 campaign as the defending 13th Region champions but also had a lot of question marks.
Players such as Nick Martin, Jaylen Adams, Dane Imel and Dalton Elliott graduated which meant the Panthers needed to replace 70 percent of their scoring from last season.
That wasn’t an easy task, but Patterson found a way.
His son Zach worked his way back from an injury (broken leg) he suffered during Knox Central’s run to the region crown last season while players such as Kevionte Turner and junior Javonte Turner returned to the mix.
Add players such as Abe Brock, Isaac Mills, Andrew Sizemore, Jacob Abner and Cody Elliott to the mix and once again, Knox Central had a pretty darn good lineup in place.
But was it good enough to repeat as 13th Region champions?
Many didn’t believe so.
The Panthers entered the season ranked as high as third and as low as fifth in many preseason 13th Region polls, but Patterson’s squad paid no attention.
Knox Central started the season slowly, going 3-2, which included a 1-1 mark in the WYMT Mountain Classic.
But things picked up after the Panthers’ 71-70 loss to Campbell County in the Derby Classic.
They began to get healthy and reeled off 11 straight wins which included an impressive 75-70 victory over Corbin in the Class 2A Sectional final.
But injuries once again slowed Patterson’s squad down the remainder of regular season play.
Knox Central posted a 6-6 mark during its final 12 games of the regular season which included losses to the region’s top three ranked teams, Clay County, South Laurel and North Laurel.
Expectations weren’t high for the Panthers heading into postseason play, but Patterson and his players paid no attention.
They continued to work hard while getting better during the process.
Zach Patterson was almost at 100 percent while Jevonte Turner had established himself as one of the top players in the region.
Knox Central struggled to a slim 60-51 win over Pineville to open 51st District Tournament play before dominating Barbourville in the finals with an 89-54 victory.
Something clicked during the win over the Tigers as Jevonte Turner scored 30 points and finished with 11 rebounds while his brother Kevionte finished with 17 points and five boards.
Then came the 13th Region Tournament draw.
Despite seeing the Panthers dominate against Barbourville, the same trio — Clay County, South Laurel and North Laurel were tournament favorites.
That was fine with Patterson and his players, though. They were ready to prove their doubters wrong.
To capture their second straight title, Knox Central was going to have to go through the toughest of roads. The Panthers drew North Laurel in the first round and a win would put them against an improved Harlan Independent team or contender South Laurel.
But first things first, Knox Central had to take care of business against the Jaguars.
The game was nip and tuck throughout but Patterson’s squad did just enough to pull off a 66-64 win over North Laurel as Kevionte Turner scored 17 points while Zach Patterson followed with 15 points. Jevonte Turner added a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) while Isaac Mills followed with 11 points.
Knox Central didn’t get to enjoy the win for long, though.
To reach the finals, the Panthers needed to find a way to get past the region’s best defensive team — South Laurel.
It was another close game but once again, Knox Central found a way, defeating the Cardinals, 65-62. Jevonte Turner scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Zach Patterson finished with 18 points. Kevionte Turner added a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds).
Harlan County stood between another regional title for Knox Central, but the Panthers were ready.
Knox Central fell behind as many as 12 points but rallied and won, 72-68, while capturing consecutive region titles for the first time since 1965 and 1966.
Zach Patterson won Tournament MVP honors after scoring 25 points. Jevonte Turner added 21 points while Kevionte Turner finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
And now, the Panthers play the waiting game.
It’s a game I hope in the end they win.
A statement released by the KHSAA on Monday did give the Panthers a small glimmer of hope. It stated that when April 12 gets closer, they will hopefully have a positive update regarding a potential resumption of the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments.
But until then, Patterson and his Panthers will be playing the waiting game.
