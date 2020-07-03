I referred to them as the "South Laurel Trio."
And now, you can add Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists to their list of achievements.
South Laurel High School’s Matt Cromer, Ally Collett, and Amerah Steele might not have captured the state’s top award on Sunday but they sure did impress during their careers as Cardinal and Lady Cardinal basketball players.
The trio combined to score close to 7,000 points during their respective varsity careers. That’s right, close to 7,000 points.
Cromer went down as one of the most prolific scorers in Laurel County boys' basketball history by finishing with more than 2,000 points while also becoming a top-notch rebounder as well.
He let his play do the talking, and very rarely said a word while on the court. I’ve covered many great high school basketball players in my time, two Mr. Basketballs (Rick Jones and Walt Allen), and Cromer ranked right up there with those two.
I don’t believe people realize just how good Cromer was. His quiet demeanor on the floor was impressive in itself. In the day of ‘hey, look at me’, Cromer was a throwback player that did whatever it took to get the job done and help get his team a win. One of the best, and classiest players I’ve covered.
Both Collett and Steele are the of the same mold as Cromer. Old school players that got the job done, and at the end of their careers, they quite possibly could have brought the state’s biggest prize to London (a state championship), if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collett will go down as the all-time leading scorer in South Laurel history with 2,632 points scored while totaling more than 1,000 assists.
She fought through a PCL injury midway through her senior year to help guide the Lady Cardinals to 50th District, and 13th Region titles, and who can forget her championship effort against North Laurel in the region title game that netted her tournament MVP honors.
Last but not least, is Amerah Steele. Steele is one of the best pure shooters and scorers that I’ve covered. She was solid defensively, and was an amazing rebounder despite playing the guard position.
She tallied more than 500 rebounds during her career while scoring more than 2,300 points, making her the second in points scored in South Laurel history.
She had one heck of a 13th Region Tournament during her senior season totaling 72 points during three games of action while hitting 13-of-25 3-point attempts during the stretch.
Steele capped off her varsity career by scoring a team-best 20 points while hitting 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range to help the Lady Cardinals upset tournament favorite Sacred Heart, 58-57.
What else can I say about the trio that proudly wore the red, black, grey, and white?
They are winners on and off the court, and will go down in South Laurel and 13th Region history as three of the best that has played.
