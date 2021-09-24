THE WAY IT IS: Corbin will be fine, let the RPI play itself out

Corbin Redhound football fans, take a deep breath, everything is going to be fine.
I say this because I received numerous texts/calls on why or rather how Corbin could be ranked third in the KHSAA’s first RPI rating of the season.
Tom Greer’s squad has a rating of .69238 which ranks behind No. 1 Boyle County (.80427), and No. 2 Lexington Catholic (.79853) in Class 4A.
Yes, the Redhounds are the only undefeated team in Class 4A, and yes, they’ve outscored their opponents 208-40 so far this season and while those numbers are important but the margin of victory isn’t important to the RPI but basically what I’m saying is you can beat a team by 100 points or 1 point, the margin of victory doesn’t fit in the RPI’s equation.
So what does?
A lot of the things (see below):
RPI measures a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules (margin of victory is not a factor). RPI is calculated from the team’s Winning Percentage (WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP), and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP). These three components are combined to produce the RPI using the following formula: RPI = (WP * WPVAL) + (OWP * OWPVAL) + (OOWP * OOWPVAL).
So what does all of that mean?
A team’s winning percentage, your opponents’ winning percentage, and your opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage are what make up the RPI.
So it helps if you’ve got a tough schedule, and you need to win.
Currently, Corbin’s opponents’ combined record is 6-13 which is the main reason the Redhounds are sitting at the No. 3 spot. And, the schedule doesn’t seem to get much tougher the remainder of the regular season for Corbin.
Currently, two teams remain on the Redhounds’ schedule with winning records — Knox Central and Wayne County. Of course, that could change for the better or the worse.
But remember when I said everything will be fine?
Well, here you go — as long as Corbin takes care of business the remainder of the season (which the Redhounds should), they’re going to end up no worse than the No. 2 seed more than likely.
Why?
Both Boyle County and Lexington Catholic are in the same district which one of the teams will be eliminated in the playoffs’ Before the RPI comes into effect because they’ll have to play each other (in the second round). So in reality, if everything continues to pan out as it should and Corbin continues to win, the odds of the Redhounds hosting the region finals and a state-semi final game are good.
So relax, and enjoy this special season.
