If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan, you’ve got to like what has taken place the past few months.
Not only did Cincinnati’s management ace the free agency period, but they also turned in one of the best drafts this past week.
The Bengals received rave reviews on this past week’s drafts ranging from as high as an A+ to as low as a B+, so you gotta be happy with what took place.
The draft was so good that CBS Sports’ Pete Prieto said that overall No. 1 pick quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl title in the next decade — I can live with that.
We all know about Burrow and what he accomplished at LSU, and in due time, he could very well be the “chosen one” to lead Cincinnati to its first ever Super Bowl title.
The group of players the Cincinnati management selected this season could very well be “the group” that changes the culture and turns the tide for a Bengals squad that hasn’t won a playoff game in 30 years.
OK, I might be getting ahead of myself but let's take a look at this past week’s draft selections and what grades Cincinnati was given:
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 draft class
Round 1: No. 1 - QB Joe Burrow
Round 2: No. 33 - WR Tee Higgins
Round 3: No. 65 - LB Logan Wilson
Round 4: No. 107 - LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
Round 5: No. 147 - DE Khalid Kareem
Round 6: No. 180 - OL Hakeem Adeniji
Round 7: No. 215 - LB Markus Bailey
I don’t see a bad selection. As I said, Burrow was a no-brainer at the top spot and Clemson’s Tee Higgins was a steal at the No. 33 spot. Linebackers Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither could make noise right out of the gate next season while defensive end Khalid Kareem could help out as well down the road. Linebacker Markus Bailey could surprise but to be honest, we won’t know how this draft will pan out until about five years from now, but on paper, it looks good.
Take a look at some media outlets’ draft grades for the Bengals:
The Sporting News — Draft Grade: A+
The New York Post — Draft Grade: A
NFL.com — Draft Grade: A
Bleacher Report — Draft Grade: A
The Draft Wire — Draft Grade: A
Yahoo Sports — Draft Grade: A
Pro Football Focus — Draft Grade: A
SB Nation — Draft Grade: A-
Sports Illustrated — Draft Grade: A-
Mel Kiper, ESPN.com — Draft Grade B+
The Washington Post — Draft Grade: B+
Now those are some pretty darn good grades. Yes, it’s too early to tell just exactly how these players will fare down the road, but if you’re a die-hard Bengals fan like myself, you’ve got to like the direction the Cincinnati Bengals are heading.
