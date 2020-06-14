The View From Down Here: The comeback

It looks like we may be seeing some normalcy again soon in the sports world.
It has been three months and almost two weeks since the last sporting event that I actually covered, as I was on vacation the week the sports world was turned upside down starting with the Girls Sweet 16.
And with youth sports given the go-ahead to begin practicing throughout the state next week, we may finally begin seeing some kind of sports action beginning locally.
Most of our local Little Leagues are looking to begin playing games around the beginning of July and are planning to offer a full season to their players in order to, hopefully, give us a sense of having a “normal” summer which is something I think we’re all desperate for at this point.
Though things may look a little different as leagues will be trying to implement social distancing and other guidelines to keep community members safe, I’ll take sports anyway I can get them right now.
When speaking with our Little League officials, I learned that the recommendations and guidelines that have been put out by the state are not as they appear and things are definitely going to feel more normal than what it seems when you read through the list that was put out. The main idea is to practice good personal hygiene and trying to socially distance from others.
And I think that practicing good personal hygiene is something we should always be doing and I’m fine with social distancing if it means I can finally enjoy watching some sports action for a while.
This past week we also saw the University of Kentucky Wildcats back to voluntary workouts for the upcoming football season, the NBA announced its 22-team wrap-up to the regular 2019-20 season followed by some sort of playoffs at the end of July, and a “100 percent” guarantee that Major League Baseball will be played this year by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. All of these are signs that sports are getting back to normal or at least whatever this “new normal” is going to look like for us.
Of course, as we’ve learned through this pandemic, things can change in an instant but I’m going to hold onto some hope that we are finally going to begin to see sports back this year sooner rather than later.
