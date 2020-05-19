The View From Down Here: New normal in sports

While I’ll admit I wasn’t one of the over six million viewers to tune into Sunday’s NASCAR race, which was the country’s first major sport to return to its season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I have to say, I was certainly impressed.
It almost brought a sense of normalcy to our lives after two months of no sports.
And with no sports for over two months, I think we’re all a little desperate for something, anything sports related. I know I am.
I definitely think Sunday’s display showed that we’re getting somewhat back to normal or at least getting to a “new normal.”
I’m not saying that televised sporting events are the way to go because while I was happy to see some sort of sports back on the TV screen, it became clear when watching highlights of Sunday’s race and seeing the thousands of empty seats that no sport is quite the same without the fans cheering on their favorite team or, in this case, their favorite race car driver.
I mean, you can always cheer at home but it’s just not the same when you don’t have a buddy to high five after a great catch or an impressive lap around the track.
But I do think that it was a good start.
Another good start was the date that Governor Andy Beshear announced for youth sports (low-touch, outdoor youth sports) to resume.
According to the guidelines for reopening the state, youth sports can finally get started on June 15, of course, that is pending a continued downward trend in cases but so far, so good.
After speaking with the local little league presidents, I think that’s something our local youth definitely have to look forward to because they are all very ready to get the season started and are ready to offer a full little league season to kids in the area, which I think is something we can all be happy about.
With that June 15 start date, it looks we will finally get back to covering our first sporting event in early July and if you ask me, it can’t come soon enough.
Though, just like televised sporting events aren’t quite the same, the start of little league will likely look a little different too with social distancing guidelines in place but I’m certainly willing to do whatever it takes to get back out there. And with that said, I’m hoping to see some of you real soon!
