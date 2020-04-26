The View From Down Here: My heart breaks for our seniors

It was the news we were all expecting to hear but it was most definitely not the news that we were hoping to hear.
On Tuesday, the KHSAA announced the official cancellation of all spring sports, as well as the cancellation of the Sweet 16.
As someone who loves all things sports and has had the privilege of covering these amazing teams for the past year, it felt like a punch to the gut, to be quite honest.
But I couldn’t even begin to imagine what it felt like to these players, these coaches and especially, these senior student-athletes who have put so much time and work into perfecting their swings or their lap time.
Not only are these kids missing out on their senior seasons but also on their proms, on their graduations and just soaking up those last few wonderful weeks of high school with their best friends.
It’s truly heartbreaking.
I’ve cried so many tears for these student-athletes over these past few weeks (I’ll blame the pregnancy hormones for that) and I’ve had numerous conversations with coaches whose hearts were breaking for these kids just like my own has.
This was supposed to be such a joyous time for these seniors, not just those senior student-athletes but all senior students, and it’s absolutely gut wrenching to see what this pandemic has done.
And I’m not trying to downplay what’s going on in the world. Obviously, people getting sick and lives being lost are much worse than a senior not getting to attend their prom, but for these kids, it’s heartbreaking and they all deserve a chance to mourn their senior year and not have to feel bad for doing so. Their lives have been completely flipped upside down.
What’s been incredible, though, is how parents and community members are finding ways to honor their seniors. I’ve seen some beautiful gestures made by people hoping to bring some light to these kids at a time when the world seems so dark — from signs for a senior’s front lawn to the lights of baseball and softball fields being turned on to honor their seniors and most recently, to an initiative called Adopt A Senior circulating on Facebook.
It’s been so encouraging to see community members coming together to honor their seniors at a time like this and I couldn’t be more thankful to live in a community that cares so much about their students.
I think that’s something that we all need right now and is something good that we can focus on energy on.
So, if you haven’t already, reach out to a senior you may know, let them know that you’re sending them lots of love and prayers and don’t let them forget how special they are. We all need all the love and encouragement we can get right now and we should all be sending some of that out into the world.
