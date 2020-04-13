The View From Down Here: Look at the bright side

A month ago it would have been hard to imagine being where we are today but here we are.
I wish I could say that navigating our “new normal” has gotten easier but the longer this goes on, the harder it gets.
But still, we have to be positive, we have to be proactive and we have to continue to follow the guidelines that have been set in place to protect us, our loved ones and those working so hard to keep us safe.
I’ve had several friends and family members check in and ask “so, without sports, what are you doing?”
I’ll admit, when I learned that spring sports would be put on hold for the foreseeable future, I didn’t know what that would mean for me and my fellow sportswriter Les Dixon.
We sat down in a meeting just before things went haywire to discuss potential story ideas. At the time, we thought this would last maybe a couple weeks and that was about a month ago.
We’ve had to get creative and think outside the box but I think we’ve managed to put out some really interesting stories for our readers.
Les and I have worked hard for the past few weeks to put out the same great sports coverage that our readers have come to know but with a twist—we’ve been putting out features on past and present players and coaches and looking at different angles on how this is affecting our local teams.
And that’s what we plan to continue doing until sports are back in session and we can return to normal.
These past few weeks have really allowed us a chance to be creative and as much as I miss sporting events, I’ve really enjoyed writing these fun feature stories.
Listening to the stories of past coaches and players who have made an impact on our local sports teams has been really interesting.
It’s something that we don’t normally have a chance to do throughout the year as there’s always something going on with sporting events to attend and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.
That’s not to say that I’m not ready to get back out on the sidelines because, trust me, I am. But listening to a two-time state champion coach talk about the good ole days and a student athlete with an inspiring story be recognized for his achievements is something that I will always remember and cherish.
Even though sports are still on hold and I’m getting more and more anxious to get back out there, I’m choosing to look on the bright side of all of this.
So, pull up a seat, pour yourself a cup of coffee and reminisce with us on all our great sports teams around the community—past and present.
