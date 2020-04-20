The View From Down Here: Just looking to pass the time

It’s been one month and nine days since the last sporting event the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo sports departments have covered.
It’s actually been a week longer for me because I happened to be on vacation the week before the sports world came to a halt — one month and 16 days. But hey, who’s counting?
Each week that I’ve sat down to write my column, I rack my brain to find things to write about when there’s no sports going on and this pandemic has basically taken over all of our lives.
Honestly, it gets harder and harder to come up with things to write about as this goes on. You try to think of things that don’t relate to the pandemic but it’s hard not to when it’s flipped all of our lives upside down.
I haven’t left my house in weeks, I have washed every article of clothing that we own, I’m running out of things to clean and I think I’m driving my husband insane — if I haven’t already done so, which is probably pretty likely considering I’m also 20 weeks pregnant.
But something that I have done to pass the time is watch a lot of Netflix and I mean a lot of Netflix. Basically, I have some TV show running in the background at all times right now.
I’m typically the type to just watch the same three shows over and over again — between “The Office,” “Gilmore Girls” and “That ‘70s Show.”
I have decided, though, that this was a good opportunity to start a new show and heard a lot of good things about the CW’s “All American.”
The show is inspired by retired NFL player Spencer Paysinger’s life growing up in South Central Los Angeles. He was playing football for a nearby school when he was recruited by a coach from Beverly Hills. Paysinger eventually made his way to the pros and even found a Super Bowl ring.
I’ve only made it through season one so far, so no spoilers, but I’ve really enjoyed it.
I also think the show has maybe somewhat helped me to cope with the reality that there are no sports going on, as I’ve caught myself really getting into every football scene.
Much like ESPN is replaying some of the great games from throughout history and since it looks like we may be stuck in the house for a while longer, I figured that this would be the perfect opportunity to binge watch some other sports shows and movies that I maybe have overlooked.
So, let me know what some of your favorite sports shows or movies are and I’ll check them out. Until then, I’ll continue watching “All American” and pretending that sports aren’t on hold for now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.