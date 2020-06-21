The View From Down Here: Here’s to you, Dad

Fathers and sports just go hand in hand, especially when it comes to my dad.
My dad is also the person who instilled in me a love of sports at a young age and he is my biggest inspiration in my sports reporting career today.
I have always been and will probably always be a “Daddy’s girl.” It’s no secret that my dad is one of my best friends and I think we’ve only become closer the older I get.
He’s the person that I call when my car makes a funny noise, he’s the one that I call when I have a sports question and he’s the one that I call when I want to spend a Saturday walking around the Flea Market. He doesn’t know a stranger, he loves to make others laugh and he’s always got the biggest smile on his face.
And while we have a lot of ways to bond, one of my favorite bonding activities with my dad is watching sports together.
My dad is a true, blue University of Kentucky fan through and through — if you see him out and he’s not in his work scrubs, he’s more than likely wearing some kind of UK Wildcats attire.
Growing up, we went to a lot of sporting events from basketball to baseball to football, we attended them all.
We had season tickets to the University of Kentucky football games, so we spent basically every weekend in the fall in Lexington cheering on the Wildcats. During baseball season, we always made a trip up to Cincinnati to watch the Reds play. I also spent many weekends watching my dad play in pickup basketball games at the YMCA and in church gyms growing up. And we also spent a lot of time at the Laurel County Fairgrounds, as my dad played church league softball in the summers. And then, during basketball season, any time the UK Wildcats were playing, you could guarantee that the entire Adams family was gathered around a TV decked out in blue from head to toe.
I was also lucky enough to have my dad as a coach in soccer and in basketball for many years and that is something that I’ll always cherish. He spent so many days getting me and my sister ready for our soccer and basketball games and taking us back and forth to practices and games when we were growing up.
And now, working as a sports reporter, my dad has become my biggest cheerleader.
During football season, every Friday night, my dad is always out there sitting in the stands keeping all the stats for me while I’m on the sidelines taking photographs. Even in the cold and the rain, he’s right there to help me out. And I can’t think of very many Friday nights that he’s missed since I took this position. He even travels with me, no matter how far, and lets me do my work in the car on the ride home while he drives.
No matter what season or what sport it is, if I call him and ask him to come to a game or a sporting event with me, he’s always right there. And even though part of the reason why he’s always eager to come to a sporting event with me is because he loves all things sports, I know that the biggest reason is because he loves me and loves spending time with me and that’s what makes it and makes him even more special.
My dad is truly one of a kind and I am so blessed to call this man my father and soon-to-be Pop to my little one. I can’t wait to watch him spoil my daughter once she gets here like he’s spoiled me for so many years — it’s going to be special to see.
So thank you, Dad, for always being there, for always pushing me to do my best and for loving me. I love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.
