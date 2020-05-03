THE VIEW FROM DOWN HERE: Football season is coming — hopefully

There is hope, football fans.
If you’re a true blue University of Kentucky Wildcat football fan like me, you’ve probably been just as worried as I have been about what was going to happen this fall when football season rolled around.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellations of sporting events left and right, I wasn’t going to be surprised if I saw football season at least postponed along with it but thanks to Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, there seems to still be a small glimmer of hope for us UK fans.
Barnhart recently sent out a reassuring message to season ticket holders that the school is still planning for football in the fall.
I don’t know about you but that just got me all excited.
Don’t go pulling out your UK football attire just yet. Of course, no one knows what may change between now and then but I’m sure liking the sounds of that.
With talks of pushing football back to a later date or playing football without fans, I was thrilled when I heard that the Wildcats are still preparing for a September 5 start date.
The thought of football being played without fans or being pushed back to later in the season just doesn’t sit right with me.
What’s a football game without its fans cheering in the stands? What would that even look like? I couldn’t even begin to imagine.
I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’ll take football any way I can get it. But if you ask me, football is meant for fans and football is meant for fall. They just go hand in hand, in my opinion.
From the looks of it, college football teams across the country are also preparing for an on-time start to college football, so even if you’re not a Kentucky fan (I’ll forgive you for that), we’ve all got something to be excited about.
So with all the cancellations and all the pain going on in the world right now, it looks like we’ve got something to hold onto, football fans, and that is that football season is coming. Hopefully.
Let’s all hold onto that hope because we all need something to look forward to beyond this.
Stay healthy. Stay kind. And wash your hands.
