The View From Down Here: A voice for the voiceless

I will be honest, I thought about not even addressing the current issues going on in our country in my column this week. I didn’t know if this was the right space to do that but I also felt like I couldn’t not address it, especially when I have this platform and this opportunity to do so.
I’m sure you all know what issue I’m referring to — racism.
Now, you may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with sports? Racism is an issue that is touching every single aspect of our world, including the sports world, right now.
Over the last few days, I have seen coaches, athletes and other sports figures around the country release statements, begin discussions and take a stand on the issue and to me, it seems as if someone who advocates for the student-athletes within the Tri-County who are made up of all races should most definitely address it, as well.
I will be the first to admit that I don’t always know all the right words to say. I try to be as educated as possible on this issue but without experiencing racism firsthand, it’s impossible for me to truly know and understand the pain and suffering that has been felt for, unfortunately, hundreds of years now. And sometimes I struggle with just finding the right way to word all the thoughts inside my head, so please bear with me.
I have always been very open minded. That is not to say that I don’t have my own set of values and beliefs but I have always been extremely open to listening to all sides of an argument before I fully form my own opinion — or at least I like to think that I do. My husband may disagree with that one, though.
When I’m presented with information that may not necessarily line up with my own personal beliefs, I try to be understanding and I know that everyone believes things differently and that every single idea that we have formed about an issue is personal, as we each have our own experiences that we use to form those opinions.
I believe that someone can view an issue differently from the way that I view it and we can still have a mutual respect for one another but I also have my boundaries when it comes to certain issues.
In order for me to respect your opinion, it must be an opinion worth respect. However, in this case and with this particular issue, racism is not a difference of opinion and I will never respect someone who does not agree that racism is and will always be wrong.
As a white woman, I cannot even begin to imagine what the pain, suffering and injustice feels like. But I can and I do empathize with it.
Right now, I’m feeling a mixture of heartache and anger but I know that what I’m feeling is nothing compared to those who are experiencing racism firsthand and especially those who have lost their loved ones due to these senseless acts of violence against people of color.
So, what does this mean for us here at home?
Like I said before, we have some incredible student-athletes here in our community of all races and I stand behind each of them fully, meaning that if even one of them is suffering due to racial injustice, then I feel that I need to step up and stand up for them and that is exactly what I am doing and will continue to do.
When I took this job, I made a promise to be a voice for the voiceless and I believe that standing up against racism is exactly how I carry out that promise.
And I encourage everyone else to do the same. Stand with your student-athletes of color, stand beside them and show them the support that they so desperately need right now.
