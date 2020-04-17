For the folks that don’t know, COVID-19 led to the XFL shutting down operations for the remainder of the season last week.
That more than likely will lead to the end of something that didn’t have a chance to show just what it could do after its promising start.
This led me to think, we’ve had plenty of leagues that tried to be successful and compete against the National Football League (NFL) but in the end, the NFL always manages to survive all competition.
The American Football League (AFL) turned out to be the NFL’s main foe in the 1960s that eventually led to the two leagues merging in 1970.
So what did the AFL get with the merge?
Ten teams from the league joined the NFL. Those teams were the Boston (New England) Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Oilers (Tennessee Titans), Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers.
The NFL wasn’t challenged again until 1983 when the United States Football League (USFL) decided to give it a try even though it was a spring league.
Sure some leagues tried to compete before the USFL, but in the end, the same result as most of the rest.
But there was something different about the USFL. It just seemed different.
I loved the USFL from the opening kickoff in 1983.
Former coaches like George Allen (Chicago Blitz) were roaming the sidelines along with future NFL coaches such as Jim Mora (Baltimore/Philadelphia Stars) and college coaches like Steve Spurrier (Tampa Bay Bandits).
The Stars were my favorite team from the get-go. They reached the USFL championship game during all three seasons, and won two of those. They also won a USFL-best 41 games and seven postseason games. Yep, they were the one and only USFL dynasty.
Teams such as the Michigan Panthers and the Oakland Invaders were tough as nails, too.
The league had everything going for it with TV contracts and star players: Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Gary Zimmerman and Reggie White, just to name a few.
It looked as if the USFL might just have a fighting chance to compete with the NFL, but then in 1985, the league decided to play the 1986 season in the fall, which meant going head-to-head with the NFL.
The idea was pushed by New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump and some other owners with the hope of maybe forcing a merger between the two leagues.
Let’s just say the decision backfired.
As part of the strategy to get a merger, the USFL filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, and the rest is history.
Yes, the USFL won the lawsuit after a jury ruled the NFL had violated anti-monopoly laws, but in the end, it was the NFL that was the winner.
Why?
The USFL was awarded a single dollar, which under anti-trust laws is tripled, so a measly three dollars was all the USFL was awarded, putting an end to one of the best football leagues I have watched that isn’t called the NFL.
The 1986 season never happened, and the league is now a part of history.
But boy, oh boy, what could have been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.