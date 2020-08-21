CORBIN — The progression of the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat volleyball program has been impressive.
In just four years, Coach Lauren Petrey has taken a team that went 0-24 that never even won a set, to a team that has won 22 games the past two seasons while advancing to the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament twice.
“As coaches and players this year we feel it's our real chance to compete for the district title,” Petrey said. “We have been very fortunate over the past couple of years to only lose one or two players. This year I have four leading seniors who are dedicated to achieving that title. The team chemistry and cohesiveness between new girls and returning players is the best it has been.
“Speaking of the four seniors, I’m excited to see their leadership on the court like I see in practice,” she added. “They are the ones setting the example for the younger girls and continuing traditions. The seniors are going to be the girls playing a huge role in our success this year, they carry the pressure well. I do like what I am seeing in our practices. They are working hard in our practices and take coaching well. They are determined to fix bad habits to improve over their game.”
Just like every volleyball team in the state, Lynn Camp has had to deal with new guidelines to prepare for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year our preparations are a little different with all the sanitation processes,” Petrey said. “We have to sanitize every 30 minutes and keep six feet away when possible, that seems to be our toughest habit to incorporate during drills. As coaches, we constantly remind the girls to keep arms length apart at the minimum. We stagger girls in drills. With all the requirements the girls have adjusted well.
“Not being able to get into the gym during the months of the shutdown has weighed heavily on us all, players and coaches,” she added. “We feel less prepared especially with the hopes of winning district this year. It also puts us at ease a little bit knowing we schools are on the same level as we all are going through this for the first time together.”
Despite feeling less prepared, Lynn Camp returns all but one starter from last season which gives Petrey experienced players to count on.
“I will have Alexis Blankenship (setter), Scarlet Wilson (outside hitter), Natalie Fanella (middle), Shanna Lewis (libero), Julia Shepherd (outside hitter), Alexis Lowe (right side), Brandi Makeehan (right-side hitter) all returning for another season along with Emily Martin,” she said. “So we have a total of eight returning players.
“I am excited to see how they perform together again for this coming year,” Petrey added. “This is another year where all the players are on the same page about winning and want to win. They all are looking for the district title to send the seniors out with a good year since it is all up in the air. The starters are pushing to advance their skills with camps and working on plays. These girls bring heart, competitiveness, compassion, and drive to our team which is great for the younger girls to see what it should look like, how much they should be communicating on the court.”
Petrey is also excited to see what her younger players can add to the team.
“My new girls joining the team are going to be stepping in and playing very important roles,” she confirmed. “Charity justice is going to be a player stepping into a middle position playing a highly important role for our team. Alyssa Mounce is a young player joining our team but is athletic and has potential. Alyssa is a protege to some of my seniors' positions. I am excited to see Scarlet Wilson’s improvements from last season to all of our hard work incorporated this year. Her offense on the outside should be drastically different compared to last year.
“A lot of my hitters are going to be playing back row this year who will need to step up on defense and serve receive,” Petrey added. “Helping Shanna Lewis out back row is a job for everyone on the back row.”
Petrey did mention she has concerns despite returning a talented squad.
“My biggest concern which I think is the same for all of the teams is the fear of not having a season for my seniors especially when chances are good for a district title,” she admitted. “One of the strengths is that all the players want to please the other players on the court. They don’t want to mess up because they know how important it is this year for us. Heart is also another contributing strength.”
A challenging non-district schedule will prepare Lynn Camp for its district games. The Lady Wildcats are hoping to put an end to Knox Central’s reign in the 51st District.
“We tried to schedule more advanced teams such as South Laurel,” she said. “If we don’t play more challenging teams, we aren’t going to improve to hold ourselves up there with the other teams in our surrounding area.
“With our district this year, I feel my team is going to mix well or be on the stronger end of the teams,” she added. “I know a few teams in the district are rebuilding. I have been there and it’s tough. I could possibly be back to rebuilding next year. But for this year, I feel our main competition is Knox Central, especially since we are chasing after the district title.”
Lynn Camp will know just exactly where it stands In the 51st District early in the season. The Lady Wildcats open the 2020 campaign against the Lady Panthers.
“It’s going to let us know kind of where we stand with them. It’s also going to let us know what we need to improve on against them for the postseason,” Petrey said. “Last year in postseason play, we almost won district even though we lost to Knox in both regular-season games. To win that game would mean the world to us. In my six years of coaching, we haven’t been able to win a game against Knox central. Last year, we took two sets from them which was that year’s goal.
“Our goals this year are as they are almost any other season we have had, it’s to win as many games as possible,” she added. “But our biggest goal is to win district. The last two years have exceeded the expectations we have set. But overall the main goal is a district title. Words can’t express the excitement I have as a coach to see these girls perform on the court. This is the most confident we have been in a team just based on previous exposure to the game and the chemistry they have with each other. And of course the talent and the readiness we placing onto the girls through camps, and time on the court. The girls' attitude seems to be confident and determined. We as coaches have conveyed how important this season is for them in our perspective. But they are the ones on the court and they are the ones who need to be on the same page as to what goals they want for their team.”
