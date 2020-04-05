After today’s games we will be down to the Sweet Sixteen for both the Boys and Girls 13th Region March Madness Realignment Tournaments.
A lot of the 13th Region schools are represented well in both tournaments with Corbin and South Laurel leading the way with four teams apiece. On the boys’ side, Knox Central has three teams left while Clay County has two teams remaining. Barbourville, North Laurel and Williamsburg each have one team apiece left.
Boys teams remaining:
Corbin (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)
South Laurel (2006, 2007, 2008, 2016)
Knox Central (2017, 2018, 2019)
Clay County (2014, 2016)
Barbourville (2006)
North Laurel (2019)
Williamsburg (2005)
On the girls’ side, Clay County has a girls-best five teams that are still alive while Harlan County has three teams left. Both North Laurel and South Laurel have two teams remaining while Bell County and Corbin each have one team remaining.
Girls teams remaining:
Clay County (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)
Harlan County (2016, 2017, 2018)
Harlan (2016, 2017)
North Laurel (2019, 2020)
South Laurel (2018, 2020)
Bell County (2015)
Corbin (2014)
With that said, let’s take a look at the final games in first-round action:
Boys
First Round
Game 15: No. 3 South Laurel (2016) vs. No. 30 seed Corbin (2011)
Caleb Taylor paced South Laurel with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Cardinals cruised to a 77-51 win over Corbin.
Jared Grubb led South Laurel with 23 points and five assists while Andrew Griffith tossed in 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds during the 26-point victory.
Travis Smith was able to pour in 21 points for Corbin during the loss while Hunter Sizemore added 13 points and Matt Taylor added nine points.
Caleb Taylor scored nine points in the first quarter to give the Cardinals a 22-7 lead going into the second quarter while Blake Phelps’ put back combined with a 3-pointer by Brayden Miller pushed South Laurel’s advantage to 47-19 at halftime.
Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 59-39 entering the fourth quarter before seeing South Laurel outscore the Redhounds, 18-12, during the fourth quarter.
Game 16: No. 14 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 19 Corbin (2008)
Corbin was staring at a 69-64 deficit with two minutes remaining before Josh Crawford scored five of his 23 points to lead the Redhounds past Harlan County, 71-70.
Crawford’s jumper with 10 seconds remaining gave Corbin the slim one-Point win.
Madison Johnson tossed in 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Isaac Wilson added 14 points and five assists. Josh Smith finished with 11 points and two blocks.
Cameron Carmichael led the Black Bears with 25 points while Treyce Spurlock finished with 18 points.
The game was close throughout with Harlan County holding leads of 22-20 and 46-41 at halftime.
The Redhounds held a 58-57 lead heading into the fourth quarter before rally during the game’s final two minutes to win.
Girls
First Round
Game 15: No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 30 Harlan (2014)
Harlan County wasted little time putting Harlan away during its 71-52 win over the Lady Green Dragons.
Blair Green put on a dominating effort, scoring 29 points while leading the way with 15 rebounds. Kaylea Gross added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Black Bears outrebounded Harlan, 41-22.
Harlan County led 21-7 after seeing Green score nine points in the first quarter. Gross and Phoebe McHargue each scored six points apiece in the second quarter as the Lady Black Bears’ lead surged to 47-24 at halftime.
Katelyn Johnson and Carmen Cox each scored five points apiece in the third quarter while the Lady Green Dragons’ Jordan Brock scored 15 of her 31 points during the period.
Harlan County led 60-38 with eight minutes remaining before wrapping the win up.
Brock’s 31 led all scorers while Harlan’s Emma Bianchi finished with 11 points.
Game 16: No. 14 Harlan (2016) vs. No. 19 South Laurel (2007)
Both Harlan and South Laurel hooked up in a classic but Harlan’s Jordan Brock did just enough to lead her team to a 77-74 win over the Lady Cardinals.
Brock’s 3-pointer with four seconds remaining broke a 74-all tie and gave her team a three-point win.
Brooklyn Massingill played a big role in the Lady Green Dragons win as well, scoring nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. Brock’s 32 points led all scorers while Emma Bianchi and McKenzie King each scored 12 points apiece.
Lauren Wombles had a big game for the Lady Cardinals, scoring 29 points while finishing with nine rebounds.
Amber Neace scored 17 points and had three blocks while Jessica Dean finished with 13 points.
Wombles and Brock each scored nine points in the first quarter as South Laurel managed to hold a slim 17-16 advantage.
Brock’s eight points along with Bianchi’s five second-quarter points were enough to push Harlan out to a 39-35 halftime lead.
Wombles and Porsha Justice each scored six points apiece while Neace added seven points, allowing the Lady Cardinals to regain a 58-56 lead going into the fourth quarter before seeing Brock’s 3-pointer in the waiting seconds give the Lady Green Dragons the win.
