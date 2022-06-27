CORBIN — Ryleigh Brett turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring four times to help the South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars eliminate the Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars with a 16-8 victory.
South Laurel built a 7-1 lead after three innings of play before seeing Corbin rally to tie the game at seven apiece in the top of the fourth inning.
Darrell Kilburn’s squad responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth while adding four more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull off the eight-run win.
Laurel Collett turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate for South Laurel while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Bailey Kilburn finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, and four runs scored. Lauren Wilkinson had a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Kinlee Ertel finished with a hit, and three runs scored. Faith Brummett also had a hit in the win.
Kilburn tossed four and one/third of an inning, allowing five hits, and two earned runs while striking out eight batters. Ertel pitched one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing no hits while striking out a batter.
Landry Gentry led Corbin with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Apple Terrell connected with a home run while finishing with two RBI, and scoring twice. Parker Davis had a hit, and an RBI while Anna Reese Brock finished with an RBI, and two runs scored. Makenna Wilson had a hit and scored twice.
Sunday’s Game
Clay County 15, South Laurel 6
The South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars were locked in a close battle with Clay County during Sunday’s District 4 Tournament match before surrendering eight runs in the top of the sixth inning led to their 15-6 loss.
South Laurel led 2-0 after two innings of play before Clay County took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Clay County added a run in the fourth but South Laurel answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 edge.
Clay County took the lead for good in the fifth inning with three runs. South Laurel followed with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score, 7-6.
That’s when Clay County out the game away with an eight-run sixth inning.
Faith Brummett led South Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort, driving in three runs, and scoring once. Lauren Wilkerson, and Ryleigh Brett each had two hits, and two runs scored apiece while Kinlee Ertel finished with two hits, and one run scored. Lauren Collett, and Alyssa Joseph each finished with an RBI apiece.
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 9, Knox County 6
Bailey Kilburn turned in an impressive effort in the pitcher’s circle during the South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars 9-6 win over Knox County.
Kilburn struck out 18 batters while allowing six runs and nine hits during her team’s three-run win.
She also finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI, and one run scored.
South Laurel built a 5-1 advantage after two innings of play before seeing Knox County score four runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at five apiece. South Laurel managed to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning with two runs while adding two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 9-5.
Knox County attempted to rally in the top of the sixth inning but managed to only score one run.
Lauren Collett finished 2-for-2 at the plate for South Laurel while also scoring twice. Kinlee Ertle had two hits, and two runs scored while Faith Brummett and Leah Campbell finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Alyssa Joseph had an RBI and scored once while Lauren Wilkerson finished with a run scored.
