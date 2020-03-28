We are inching closer and closer to Sweet 16 action of the Boys and Girls 13th Region 32-Team Realignment Tournaments.
We’ve had a combined 12 teams from both the boys and girls tournaments punch their tickets into second-round play.
BOYS: Knox Central (2018), Knox Central (2017), South Laurel (2006), Corbin (2010), Clay County (2016) and Clay County (2014). GIRLS: South Laurel (2020), Clay County (2012), North Laurel (2020), Clay County (2006) and Clay County (2009).
Four more teams plan to join them today with No. 11 South Laurel (2018) playing No. 22 Williamsburg (2015) in the boys' tournament along with No. 6 Corbin (2007) facing off against No. 27 Corbin (2017). On the girls’ side, No. 11 Clay County (2010) goes up against No. 22 Corbin (2013) while No. Clay County (2011) plays No. 17 Harlan County (2019).
Boys
First Round
Game Seven — No. 11 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
One of the better first-round matchups on paper turned out to be an instant classic.
South Laurel came out on fire with JJ Ramey slamming one home while a 3-pointer by Matt Cromer pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 17-12 going into the second quarter.
The brother duo of Skyler Griffith and Andrew Griffith torched the nets for a combined 17 points in the second quarter as two free throws by Corey Shelton gave Williamsburg a 34-32 advantage at halftime.
Shelton hit two 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to push Williamsburg’s lead to 44-37, but the Cardinals were able to finish out the third quarter with a 13-5 run and led 50-49 with eight minutes remaining.
A putback by Ramey combined with a 3-pointer by Logan Madden pushed South Laurel’s lead to 59-55 with 4:08 left before seeing Shelton hit two consecutive 3-pointers to give the Yellow Jackets a 61-59 advantage with 1:14 left.
Ramey tied the game at 61 apiece with 47 seconds left in regulation before Skyler Griffith’s off-balanced 3-point shot was good from 32-feet at the buzzer, giving the Yellow Jackets a 64-61 victory.
Williamsburg’s Shelton led all scorers with 24 points while Skyler Griffith finished with 22 points and eight assists. Fred Massey only scored two points but pulled down 16 rebounds in the win.
Ramey led South Laurel with an 18-point effort while Cromer finished 16 points.
Game Eight — No. 6 Corbin (2017) vs. No. 27 Corbin (2007)
On paper, Corbin (2017) entered the game as heavy favorites over Corbin (2007), and early on, Corbin (2017) showed why they received such a high ranking.
Andrew Taylor went off and scored 14 points during the first quarter while Chase Sanders added five points to give Corbin (2017) a 28-21 lead.
Josh Crawford began to take over in the second quarter by scoring 12 of his game-high 27 points during the period. Isaac Wilson and Madison Johnson also got into the scoring action as Corbin (2007) stormed back to claim a 46-41 lead at halftime.
Crawford continued to have the hot hand in the third quarter. Wilson’s assist to Crawford with 1:49 left in the third quarter pushed their team’s lead to 66-56 while Madison Johnson’s 3-pointer at the end of the period gave Corbin (2007) a 69-56 edge.
Taylor took over in the fourth quarter and scored his team’s first 12 points but it wasn’t enough as Wilson sealed the deal by hitting eight consecutive free throws down the stretch to kick up an 84-77 win for Corbin (2007).
Wilson finished with 20 points and 11 assists for Corbin (2007) while Johnson added 19 points.
Taylor led Corbin (2017) with 26 points while Sanders added 21 points.
Girls
First Round
Game Seven — No. 11 Clay County (2010) vs. Corbin (2013)
Whitney Belle Jackson got Clay County off to a fast start by scoring the game’s first 10 points.
The Lady Tigers’ lead extended to 16-2 with 57 seconds remaining but Corbin gained some momentum by closing the period with a 7-0 run while cutting its deficit to 16-9.
Miranda Wilson scored six points during the opening eight minutes while Holli Disney added three points.
The duo of Jackson and Jordan Phillips combined to score 14 points in the second quarter while Alicia Mitchell hit two 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers found themselves ahead at halftime, 36-15.
Kayla Wilson scored four points in the third quarter while Sarah Ashley knocked down five free throws that pulled the Lady Redhounds to within 42-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Clay County put the game away during the first four minutes of the final period of play thanks to a 12-0 run that saw Jackson score eight points during the span.
Jackson led all scorers with 28 points as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 58-43 win. Phillips and Mitchell each scored 14 points apiece while Miranda Wilson led Corbin with 16 points.
Game Eight — No. 6 Clay County (2011) vs. No. 17 Harlan County (2019)
Harlan County’s Phoebe McHargue scored six first-quarter points to help the Lady Black Bears to an early six-point advantage (12-6), but 3-pointers by Alisha Mitchell and Morgan Chesnut allowed Clay County to end the period with an 18-15 advantage.
Whitney Belle Jackson began to establish herself as an offensive threat in the paint during the second quarter, scoring nine points during the period to give the Lady Tigers a 35-21 lead at halftime.
Harlan County’s Reanna Middleton and Katelyn Johnson combined to score seven points during the second half’s first four minutes to cut Harlan County’s deficit to 39-32 but Clay County finished the third quarter strong with a 12-4 run as Kayla Smith’s basket at the buzzer gave the Lady Tigers a comfortable 51-36 advantage.
Mitchell added two more 3-pointers during the game’s final period while Jackson scored eight points, allowing the Lady Tigers to wrap-up a 70-43 victory.
Jackson led Clay County with 23 points while Mitchell added 20. McHargue finished with a game-high 24 points for Harlan County.
