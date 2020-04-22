WILLIAMSBURG — Expectations were high for Randy Crider’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets when the 2019-20 basketball season tipped off.
The Lady Yellow Jackets met most of their goals this past season by winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship for the second time in three years while posting a winning record (16-11) for the third consecutive season.
But struggles occurred after they defeated Jackson County in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament finals. The Lady Yellow Jackets posted a 5-7 record down the stretch, which included a 95-71 loss to South Laurel during semifinal action of the 50th District that led to another quick postseason exit.
"I feel like the expectations going into the season were high due to the fact we had a very experienced cast returning with our four seniors and the addition of Mikkah Siler to go along with our loaded junior class,” Crider said. “I think we did and did not meet them. It’s tough for us as a single ‘A‘ school where we had success during the first part of the season and winning the second All-A region championship in three years is huge for our school and community. But then failing again to make it out of the first round of the district tournament. I felt like with the addition of Mikkah to our already-experienced team, it would help us get over the hump but we just didn’t have enough.”
One of Crider’s main goals going into the season was winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship.
Williamsburg had a tall order to get through to accomplish the feat, though. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Lynn Camp and Pineville before defeating the Lady Generals, 58-47, in the finals.
"It was huge to win the 13th Region All ’A’ Classic for the second time in three years,” he said. “It was also huge for our community to make it back up to Richmond for the state tournament. The community came out in a huge way like they always do.
"We started the year off hot winning and playing some great games,” Crider added. “Looking back, we might have played some of our best ball before Christmas.”
Crider said he was “extremely disappointed” with the way his team finished down the stretch. The Lady Yellow Jackets had chances to wrap up either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the 50th District but suffered a loss at home to Corbin and a road loss to Whitley County that led to them receiving the No. 4 seed.
"The Corbin loss at home was the toughest pill to swallow,” he admitted. “I still don’t like to think about it. It took me a solid week to be able to move on. I felt like we had the team to make it to The Arena. I just couldn’t find the right button to push for us to click and get over the hump. I felt and feel awful that I let the team down."
The loss to South Laurel in the district tournament also signaled the ending of the high school basketball careers of Lillie Hall, Zoe Williams, Allison Caddell and Madison Chapman.
"It’s going to be real tough on and off the court. Three of them had been with me since I got here,” Crider said. “Being their coach through their whole high school career and being a part of the things they accomplished will be something I never forget.
“I mean Lillie Hall is Lillie Hall,” Crider added. “Being able to have coached one of the best players to have played not only at Williamsburg but in the region is something cool. Zoe Williams is one that came to us between her sophomore and junior year and is just an amazing person who has a great heart. Allison Caddell was a warrior who always gave it her all. She would beat and bang with anyone and I mean anyone. Madison Chapman didn’t get to show what she was completely made of until her senior year but man her basketball IQ is second to none.”
Despite the losses of a talented senior group, Crider believes his team can remain competitive next season.
"It’s going to take a lot of new faces in new places working extra hard but they can do it,” he said. “Things have happened over the last four years that has never happened in school history, so we must continue to develop the players and see what happens."
