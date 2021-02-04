RICHMOND — The Corbin Redhounds just can't catch a break. While most teams opened the 2021 season the first week of January, the Redhounds were forced to start two weeks later because of COVID-19.
Then, Corbin had to take some more time off last week because of restrictions. On Tuesday, Corbin took on the Madison Central Indians, and its lack of play and experience this season was on full display. The Redhounds left Richmond with a 96-60 loss on Tuesday.
The loss is the worst of the year for the Redhounds who entered the game with a record of 3-3. The 60 points scored was their lowest scoring output of the year, with only two different players reaching double figures. Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn was held below his normal average, and scored 20 points against the Indians, while Josh Hibbitts added 12.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said his team continues to go against great competition while dealing with difficult situations throughout the season.
“We continued to challenge our inexperienced team with great competition. I feel we will be better for it down the road,” said Pietrowski. “We continue to find ourselves in strange positions. Dakota (Patterson) tweaked his knee tonight and we played without him in the first half. We had eight kids in uniform. It was just strange all around.”
The difference in the game came down to how well the teams shot the basketball. Madison Central came out on fire to start the game and knocked down 10 three-point shots in the first half. They finished the game 14-of-24 from behind the arc.
Corbin's struggles weren’t just limited to the offensive end of the court. While the Redhounds shot just 40-percent from the field, the most decisive stat from the game was their inability to compete with Madison Central on the board. Corbin had just 22 rebounds compared to that of 48 by the Indians.
Pietrowski said Madison Central was able to get into a rhythm on the offensive end and were hard to defend.
“Madison Central shot it well early and found a comfort zone, offensively,” said Pietrowski. “There is no need to panic. We have taken our lumps, but I really think this group will figure it out. “
In the end, Pietrowski said taking on teams the caliber of Madison Central will only be beneficial for his squad, who still has a slew of tough opponents in front of them, including top-ranked North Laurel on Friday.
“We are still very raw. This team will look different a month from now,” said Pietrowski. “There is no let-up in our schedule. We face one of the hottest teams in the state on Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.