PINEVILLE — Darrell Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats’ struggles carried over into Friday’s 51st District matchup against 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Champion Pineville.
The Lady Wildcats (5-6) are now under .500 for the first time this season after going 1-4 during their last five games which included Friday’s 66-33 setback to Pineville.
Lynn Camp held tough for the first quarter and only trailed 16-12 before seeing the Lady Mountain Lions outscore the Lady Wildcats, 50-21, the remainder of the game.
Hendrix’s squad had no answer for Whitney Caldwell or Raigan King. Caldwell scored 27 points in the win while King added 14 points.
Abby Mabe led the Lady Wildcats with nine points while Jorja Carnes added six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.