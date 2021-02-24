CORBIN — A six-day layoff didn’t seem to bother Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds when they hosted Clay County on Friday.
The Redhounds were able to fight back from a double-digit effort and knock off a Clay County team that handed Corbin a seven-point loss on Jan. 15.
Pietrowski’s squad was able to knock down 15-of-20 shot attempts during the game’s final eight minutes to knock off the Tigers, 77-63.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Pietrowski said. “We didn’t start out the game very well, but we kept our composure and battled to the half. Obviously the second half was a different story. I thought our defensive effort and rebounding drastically improved.
“I’m really enjoying coaching this team,” he added. “It’s nice they are rewarded with some high quality wins of late. There is still plenty of improvement needed, but man are they working for it.“
The 14-point victory extended the Redhounds’ win streak to four games while improving them to an overall 7-6. On the other hand, Clay County has now lost a season-worst three games in a row while falling to 8-4.
The Tigers jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter thanks to Connor Farmer catching the hot-hand, scoring nine points. He added eight more of his 17 points in the second quarter to allow Clay County to hold on to a 37-31 advantage at halftime.
The Redhounds began to rally in the third quarter with Brody Wells and Dakota Patterson each scoring seven points apiece during the period while Hayden Llewellyn added five points to give Corbin a 53-47 advantage with eight minutes remaining.
Carter Stewart was able to knock down 8-of-10 shot attempts from the charity stripe while Llewellyn scored seven points and Patterson added five to secure the Redhounds’ seventh win.
Patterson and Llewellyn each led Corbin with 19 points apiece while Stewart and Wells scored 13 apiece.
“I thought Dakota and Hayden made some really big plays for us,” Pietrowski said. “Couple that with the balance we showed in scoring and it’s exciting for a coach.
“Our entire team continues to improve,” he added. “We’ve gained somewhat of a rhythm to our season. It’s showing on the court.“
Connor Robinson led Clay County with 19 points while Farmer finished with 17 points.
