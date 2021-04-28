CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds saw their four-game win streak get snapped after suffering a 14-4 loss to Southwestern.
The Lady Redhounds (6-9) dug themselves a 3-0 hole in the first inning, and couldn’t recover.
“Well, we just couldn’t get it all clicking tonight as we wanted and that is softball,” Stidham said. “We faced a great Southwestern team and went seven innings with them. We put the bat on the ball, we just didn’t string our hits together like we can and have in past games. Again, that’s softball, and it’s going to happen. We will learn like we have before and will move forward.
“We knew they would hit and we knew they would be moving on the bases,” she added. “We had some drops that haven’t been how we’ve been playing, and some things that costed us. the team with the least amount of errors will win the game. Kennedie Guiher had movement on her ball and, she pitched for those ground outs and pop-ups and we had some missed opportunities with two outs tonight that cost us. They just hit and capitalized, and that will win you the game every time.”
Corbin cut its deficit to 3-1 at the end of the first inning before seeing Southwestern add three more runs in the third inning. The Lady Redhounds scores a run in the bottom of the third inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 6-4 before the Lady Warriors wrapped up the win with three runs in the fifth inning, two runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.
“Hat’s off to them and we will face them again later in our season and we will prepare and be ready,” Stidham said. “We had some good moments tonight and some great hits, so we will do what we have done all season and move to the next and learning and getting better game after game.”
Alayna Reynolds led Corbin with three hits and two runs scored while Rebecca Stewart finished with two hits. Shelby Stewart, Kennedie Guiher, and Kaylee Morales each finished with an RBI and a hit apiece. Kallie Housley has a hit and one run scored while Kaila Stidham drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.