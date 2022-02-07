Stewart earns all-time leading scorer for Lady Redhounds

CORBIN — When Shelby Stewart first began her varsity career playing for the Corbin Lady Redhounds basketball team, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer by the time she graduated never crossed her mind.
But once she entered her eighth grade season, she saw the record and told her father, Tommy Stewart, it was a goal of hers to break it.
She did just that this past week, surpassing former Corbin great and Eastern Kentucky University star Jaree Goodin Sawyers’ point total of 1,874 points.
Stewart’s point total currently stands at 1,893 points.
“It’s a big honor for her,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said of his senior. “I’m super-proud of what she has accomplished here. To be an all-time leading scorer is big. She’s been with me all five years, and you can’t find a better kid.
“When she first started playing varsity, she was counted on to do a lot of scoring for us and had a lot of weight on her shoulders,” he added. “It’s an awesome accomplishment for her, and she’s not finished writing her story yet.”
Even after telling her father, she wanted to break the scoring record, Stewart admitted as her varsity career continued, she had forgotten about her goal.
“I almost forgot about it until this past year when someone brought it up to me telling me how close I actually was,” she said. “I knew it was there but never knew how close I was until the start of this year. It was still a pretty high number, so I never really knew if I could get it or not, but it got more and more exciting as I got closer, and I was the most excited when I knew it was actually in reach.”
Stewart admitted despite knowing she had a chance to break the record this season, there was never any extra pressure on her to break it.
“There was never much pressure, just constant excitement from my team, family, and friends,” she admitted. “The only pressure was from myself knowing it was going to be close as the season got closer to an end.”
And once she broke the record last week, Stewart said she was more than thrilled to accomplish her long-time goal while giving her teammates credit for helping her accomplish the feat.
“It was very big,” she said. “For something to be a goal for so many years and to actually accomplish it is so unreal and amazing. It’s truly one of the biggest accomplishments I can receive and I am beyond blessed to be able to achieve it.
“I fully believe I wouldn’t be able to accomplish this without the amazing support group that I have,” she added. “My wonderful friends and family have been counting down after every game, supporting me through the entire time, and showing the biggest excitement when they knew it was in reaching distance. I appreciate them so much and i’m blessed to have such amazing people in my life.”
