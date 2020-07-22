CORBIN — Coach Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds’ girls soccer team has been turning in solid efforts on the practice field, according to their coach.
“Practices have been going great so far,” she said. “The team is invested and they have been showing up and working hard. I can tell they miss the competition and scrimmage type drills, but overall the morale seems good and the girls are excited to be back on the field.
“We have adjusted best we can,” Goins added. “It does hurt to not be able to practice the actual contact part of the game but we’ve done well so far. It’s been a little more difficult planning practices but It has allowed us to get back to the basics which will benefit our players in the long run.”
Goins admitted that she along with her players and coaching staff have been anxious to see if the upcoming high school season will be played but credited being able to get into a practice routine has been a positive for them.
“We are trying to stay focused and keep things as normal as possible for this time of year,” she said. “The (KHSAA) announcement was hopeful. We feel better knowing the KHSAA is planning on us having a season. At this point, we feel pretty confident a season will happen and even if it is delayed or looks a little different, we will just be happy to be able to play.”
With her team continuing to work hard on the practice field, Goins said it has been a positive experience to get back into the swing of things.
“After being off so long they seem more excited and motivated,” she said.
