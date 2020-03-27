The tournaments are moving right along with first-round action continuing today in the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments.
We’ve got four games in the book so far in both the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments.
The boys’ tournament will showcase No. 12 Clay County (2016) and No. 21 South Laurel (2009) battling each other while No. 5 South Laurel (2006) plays Bell County (2011).
In girls’ action, No. 5 North Laurel (2020) faces No. 28 South Laurel (2011) while No. 12 Clay County (2006) faces-off against No. 21 Harlan County (2012)
Boys
First Round
Game Five — No. 12 Clay County (2016) vs. No. 21 South Laurel (2009)
Clay County managed to grab a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter behind a 10-point effort from Blake Smith and six points from Trey Farmer.
The inside play of Matt St. John pulled South Laurel to within six points (32-26) with 3:11 left in the first half but Will Sexton and Wes Wolfe each scored key baskets late in the half to push the Tigers lead to 41-32 at halftime.
Consecutive fields by Matt Watkins combined with a 3-pointer by Matt Gilbert pulled the Cardinals to within four points (43-39) of Clay County’s lead with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Two 3-pointers and a layup by Smith increased the Tigers’ advantage to 55-45 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Wes Dean took over during the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. His jumper over Sexton made the score 58-53 but Smith and company continued to pull away.
Smith’s dunk and 3-pointer with three minutes remaining gave Clay County a 64-53 lead while Wolfe and Farmer closed the deal a few minutes later, allowing Clay County to pick up a 71-58 victory.
Smith led Clay County with 24 points and eight rebounds while Matt Gilbert finished with 17 points for South Laurel.
Game Six — No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 28 Bell County (2011)
Contrasting styles of play were the theme between South Laurel and Bell County.
The Bobcats kept things close early on as Ben Madison made three shots to give Bell County an early 8-2 advantage.
Walt Allen began to score in the paint while 3-pointers by Ty Proffitt and Trey Smith gave the Cardinals a 19-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter
The Bobcats’ deliberate style of play couldn’t keep South Laurel from pulling out a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
Proffitt added six of his game-high 24 points while Allen added six more points to increase the Cardinals' advantage to 37-20 at halftime.
Jordan Hammonds hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter while Allen continued to shine by scoring six more points allowing South Laurel to take a commanding 55-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
David Goodin, Trey Smith and Josh Riley got in the scoring action in the final period of play, allowing the Cardinals to cruise to an easy, 75-49, victory.
South Laurel’s Allen led all scorers with 19 points while finishing with 17 rebounds while Proffitt finished with 17 points and six assists. Madon’s 16 points paced the way for the Bobcats.
Girls
First Round
Game Five — No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 28 South Laurel (2011)
The first crosstown showdown took place in the tournament that showcased two teams stacked with talent.
South Laurel’s size caused North Laurel some problems early as Taylor Arthur was able to pace the way with eight first-quarter points to give the Lady Cardinals an early 16-15 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals began to heat up in the second quarter with Halle Collins recording eight points while Hailee Valentine and Gracie Jervis each hit two 3-pointers apiece to give North Laurel a 41-27 lead at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars continued to add on to their lead despite seeing Macy Clontz add seven points in the third quarter for the Lady Cardinals.
Two 3-pointers by Isabel Gray and two putbacks by Chloe McKnight gave North Laurel an insurmountable lead at 60-40 with eight minutes remaining.
Morgan Johnson and Clontz each scored four points apiece in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done with the Lady Jaguars cruising to a 73-60 win.
Valentine’s 21 points led North Laurel while Collins finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Jervis knocked down four 3-pointers, adding 12 points.
First Round
Game Six — No. 12 Clay County (2006) vs. No. 21 Harlan County (2012)
It didn’t take Clay County long to jump out and seize the game from the Lady Black Bears.
Jayme Gilbert scored 16 of her game-high 35 points during the Lady Tigers’ 75-46 win over Harlan County.
James Burchell’s squad scored early and often and built a 28-9 advantage in the first quarter. Clay County’s lead grew to 44-21 at halftime before taking a 63-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Harlan County’s Brooklyn Massengill scored seven of her 18 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Tigers cruised to an easy win.
Gemma Gray added 15 points for Clay County while Page Jackson scored nine points.
