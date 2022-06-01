LEXINGTON — The Corbin boys and girls tennis teams couldn’t quite get over the hump at the 2022 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, as their seasons have come to an end, but not before a Sweet 16 run by Lindsay Jones in singles and a quarterfinal run by Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet in doubles action.
Following their impressive showing in the 13th Region Boys and Girls Tennis Tournaments, the Corbin boys and girls tennis teams sent 10 student-athletes to the state tournament.
By Tuesday evening, the girls doubles teams of Rachel Morton and Katie Morton had been defeated in the first round of the tournament, and Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy had been eliminated by the second round. On Tuesday, doubles teammates Josh Ball and Daniel Byrley were eliminated in the second round of tournament play. In singles action, Nate Hill was defeated in the second round on Tuesday.
Jones was able to make it past the first two rounds of play and onto day two of the tournament. Jones was defeated on Wednesday in the Sweet 16, however, to put an end to her tournament run.
By Wednesday, Corbin’s doubles team Koen and Maguet had made it past the first three rounds of tournament play and onto the quarterfinals. The pair was defeated by the Covington Catholic doubles team of Jackson Poulos and Alexander Yeager, 6-4, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon to put an end to the Redhounds’ tournament run.
Girls Singles
Round of 64: Lindsay Jones (Corbin) def. Aysha Garza (Bourbon County), 6-0, 6-0
Round of 32: Lindsay Jones (Corbin) def. Emma Wright (Bullitt East), 6-0, 6-0
Round of 16: Bailey Scott (North Oldham) def. Lindsay Jones (Corbin), 6-2, 6-0
Girls Doubles
Round of 64: Kaitlyn McCraney/Claire Morris (North Oldham) def. Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (Corbin), 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-7); Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (Corbin) def. Kennedy Scott/Kelsey Edmonds (Bullitt East), 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)
Round of 32: Clara McNamee/Emma Harris (Belfry) def. Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (Corbin), 6-0, 6-0
Boys Singles
Round of 64: Nate Hill (Corbin) wins after opponent withdrew from match
Round of 32: Owen Brown (Grayson County) def. Nate Hill (Corbin), 6-3, 6-1
Boys Doubles
Round of 64: Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (Corbin) def. Justin Polly/James Ison (Letcher County), 6-0, 6-0; Josh Ball/Daniel Byrley (Corbin) def. Jasper Jones/Will Walton (North Laurel), 6-2, 6-0
Round of 32: Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (Corbin) def. Rush Robinson/Kian Court (Marshall County), 6-0, 6-0; Christopher Harpum/Matthew Marlette (Ryle) def. Josh Ball/Daniel Byrley (Corbin), 6-1, 6-2
Round of 16: Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (Corbin) def. Michael Radasch/Gabe Park (North Oldham), 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals: Jackson Poulos/Alexander Yeager (Covington Catholic) def. Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (Corbin), 6-4, 6-4
