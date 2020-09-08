CORBIN — They saved their best for last.
Faced with a 6-5 deficit heading into the sixth inning, James Moore’s Corbin Coach Pitch All-Stars rose to the occasion and scored seven runs to knock off Hazard/Perry, 12-7, while capturing the District Championship in the process.
Corbin will now advance to the Coach Pitch State Tournament after defeating both Hazard/Perry, and North Laurel (21-4).
“They showed what they were capable of,” Moore said after his team’s win over Hazard/Perry. “The first five innings, we didn’t hit the ball well, but the last inning, I thought they really showed what they were capable of.”
District Championship
Corbin 12, Hazard Perry 7
Corbin took an early 3-0 lead over Hazard/Perry before trailing as much as two runs going into the fifth inning.
Moore’s squad scored a run in the fifth inning and added another in the sixth inning to prevail. Corbin’s Carson Smith put the finishing touches on the win by making an impressive catch on the run.
Jackson Bowling led Corbin with three hits while Bentley Campbell, Cole Moore, Gatlin Godsey, and Cayson Harrell each finished with two hits apiece.
Godsey, Kaden King, Smith, and Isaac Sparks each drive in two runs apiece.
Corbin outhit Hazard, 16-13, in the win.
Semifinals
Corbin 21, North Laurel 4
James Moore’s squad built a 7-2 lead in the first two innings of play and never looked back during their 21-4 win over North Laurel.
Corbin our the finishing touches on the win by scoring six runs in the fifth inning while adding eight more runs in the sixth inning.
Jackson Bowling led the way with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Gatlin Godsey collected three hits and four RBI while Cole Moore finished with three hits and two runs scored and Isaac Sparks was a perfect 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored. Easton Faulkner had two hits and two runs scored while Kaden King finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored. Eli Russell turned in a two-hit, two-RBI and two-runs scoring effort while both Carson Smith and Bentley Campbell each had a hit apiece.
