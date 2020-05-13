CORBIN — After having his original race date (May 2) postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Corbin Speedway track promoter Joey Pittman said things are good to go on Saturday, June 13, after Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement of the Healthy at Work Phase I re-opening announcement of horse racing (with no fans) starting up in the state.
Pittman said he’s ready for Corbin Speedway to host its first races of the season on June 13.
“It’s exciting to be one of the first tracks in Kentucky to turn loose. We’ve worked hard to get to this point, and we’ve called everybody under the sun to get approved for this,” Pittman said. “It might be a little hassle with some of the things we’ve got to do, but that’s part of it. We’re not allowed to have any fans, but we are still hoping to have a really good turnout with the drivers. We’ve got folks that are wanting to race, and we are going to try our best to make it happen.
“We’re excited to get this started. I was relieved and happy,” he added. “I aggravated Mr. (Pat) White, the judge-executive, to get everything squared away to make sure we could race and announce that we will be racing on June 13.”
Pittman said Corbin Speedway will follow the same guidelines as horse racing, using social distancing while following other regulations, but noted fans will be able to watch the races via Facebook Live.
“Naturally they (fans) are disappointed but they do understand. We are going to go Facebook Live on our Corbin Speedway page, my page, and a few others’ pages, so we are giving them options to watch it,” he said. ”It’s not the same experience of being here and watching, but it is an experience of them being able to watch it at home. Right now, it’s our only choice.
“We’re going to probably have five classes (of racing on June 13),” Pittman added. “We will have a trophy dash, heat race, and features per class. We are looking at a lot of races and that’s why we are starting at 2 p.m. The drivers are excited to get it going for the most part. We’ve had to change the payout a little bit due to not having fans allowed to come watch the races. Most are understanding, and I don’t think the money matters. We’ve had maybe one or two that’s not a fan of it. We have had some sponsors put some money in a couple of classes so far to make purse a little bit better.”
The June 13 event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., and Pittman is hoping to have races run through October, but he did have a word of caution.
“Right now, racing won’t be every week,” he said. “We will see how it goes on June 13. If it’s really good, we may do it every two weeks, and if not, we may push it a bit farther apart and hope and pray they finally allow us to let fans in.
“We are hoping to have fans able to attend by the end of the season,” Pittman added. “I try to stay positive, but then you see things on the news and how slow things are opening back. We just have to wait and see.”
