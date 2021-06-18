Spring sports nominees released for fifth annual TRISPY Awards

CORBIN — The fall, winter, and spring sports nominees have been released for the fifth annual TRISPY Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.
This year’s TRISPY Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page. The date of when the video of the award ceremony will be available to be viewed will be announced soon.
A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what has been a great year in Tri-County athletics.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter, and spring sport.
Listed below are the fall and winter sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Fall Sports
Boys Golf
Charleston Dixon, Barbourville
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsely Blair, North Laurel
Brooke Elliott, Corbin
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Boys Cross County
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Girls Cross Country
Lauren Crouch, North Laurel
Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin
Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg
Boys Soccer
Gabe Cima, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Kyle Webb, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Meg Anderson, North Laurel
Madison Dagley, North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Volleyball
Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Morgan Stacy, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Seth Mills, Corbin
Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg
Winter Sports
Girls Basketball
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Girls Swimming
Belle Chappell, North Laurel
Madison Jones, South Laurel
Taylor Miller, Corbin
Boys Swimming
Jonah Black, Corbin
Brookz Dizney, North Laurel
Brady Trosper, South Laurel
Girls Bowling
Lauren Shackleford, Corbin
Brooke Stewart, Corbin
Madison Young, Corbin
Boys Bowling
Kevin Allen, Corbin
Sam Belew, Corbin
Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling
Caleb Brown, Whitley County
Tanner Morris, Knox Central
Steve Partin, Knox Central
Girls Wrestling
Hailey Foster, Knox Central
Lauren Matney, Whitley County
Chloe Riley, Knox Central
Boys Archery
Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel
Isaac Ivey, North Laurel
Tayten Sowders, South Laurel
Girls Archery
Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville
Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Savannah Philpot, North Laurel
Cheer Team
Corbin High School
Knox Central High School
North Laurel High School
Bass Fishing
Alex Gray/Dalton Fisher, Knox Central
Lance Smith/Hunter Bright, Knox Central
Eli Singleton/Trent Keltner, South Laurel
Baseball
Cameron Combs, Corbin
Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Grant Zehr, Whitley County
Fastpitch
Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Chloe Taylor, South Laurel
Track and Field Male
Evan McCrickard, Corbin
Luke Robinson, North Laurel
Sean Simons, Corbin
Track and Field Female
Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg
Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Tennis Male
Dylan Koen, Corbin
Alex Smith, Knox Central
Quinn Maguet, Corbin
Tennis Female
Lindsay Jones, Corbin
Katherine Morton, Corbin
Rachel Morton, Corbin
Boys Coach
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Girls Coach
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Boys Team
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Girls Team
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Male Breakout
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Female Breakout
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Male Athlete
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Female Athlete
The winner will be announced when the video is released
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tom Liesenhoff
