The London Dragway will be stepping back in time this weekend with a special nostalgia race coming into town.
On Saturday, the Southeast Gassers Association (SEGA) will be making their first stop on their 2020 tour at the London Dragway for SEGA’s first championship series event of the year.
The race already has a record 88 cars pre-registered to compete in this weekend’s race where cars from the 1950s and 1960s will be competing.
“Cars from 1968 or older will be competing, standard shift, so everything will be four-speed,” said London Dragway owner Craig Boone. “It’s like old school drag racing.”
Boone said that in addition to the vintage cars, there will also be “backup girls” dressed in vintage attire, as well, to add to the nostalgia racing experience.
Boone said that hosting the race this weekend is very special for the London Dragway as SEGA only makes 10 stops a year and he believes London was extremely lucky to be chosen for the second year in a row, as the dragway also hosted the Southeast Gassers last year.
“We’re really excited to be chosen to host this event,” Boone said.
The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. and is expected to last approximately eight hours.
Boone said that gates will also open at 5 p.m. on Friday night for a test and tune racing event that is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
“Friday is test and tune and it’s open to anybody that wants to come,” he said. “If you have a car that you want to race, then you can come on Friday. It has nothing to do with the SEGA cars on Friday.”
