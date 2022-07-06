North Laurel’s 12u All-Star Team defeated Hazard Perry’s 12u All-Star Team 3-1 in the winner’s bracket of the district final four on Tuesday, solidifying a spot in the district championship game.
While other members of the team came up big when it was needed, the claim to fame for North Laurel was 12u USA Baseball Midwest All-Region team member Cooper Parman on the mound, with the ace throwing a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts by himself.
Parman continued his dominance at the plate as well as the mound, going 2-3 with an RBI double and single, reaching home on the single as well.
Parman was not the only North Laurel All-Star to record a hit in the winning effort though, with fellow 12u USA Baseball Midwest All-Region team member Kip Allen as well as Mathew Powenski both recording hits, going 1-4 and 1-2 from the plate respectively.
While no other North Laurel All-Stars managed to record a hit, several reached base in the win, with Nathan Miller and Tate Marcum drawing walks while Ethan Anderson and Kyran Barnes reached base on an error and dropped third strike respectively.
Despite Parman’s dominance, Hazard Perry was able to force through a run to break up the shutout, with the sixth and final inning seeing a hit-by-pitch followed by a passed ball and finally a wild pitch allowed the run to score while maintaining the no-hitter.
With the win, North Laurel sits pretty in the district championship game regardless of their next result, requiring two losses to be eliminated.
Hazard Perry will enter the loser’s bracket against Corbin’s 12u All-Stars Team, who in turn knocked out Knox County’s 12u All-Star Team on Tuesday. With Hazard Perry and Corbin going head-to-head on Wednesday, the winner will take on North Laurel on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Assuming North Laurel is taken down by the winner of the loser’s bracket, a final winner-takes-all game would be scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. to decide the official district champion. If North Laurel wins on Thursday, they will automatically be crowned champion with the Friday game being taken off the schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.